IndoSpace is India’s biggest financial specialist, developer, and director of Grade A modern and coordinations land across 35 coordinations and modern parks – including completely created stops and stops under different phases of advancement – we have the biggest organization of mechanical and warehousing parks in India. The undertaking is situated in Khopoli mechanical zone, Mumbai, a good ways off of 8 km from the Mumbai – Pune freeway. Significant enterprises in the area incorporate Mahindra Ugine Steel Company, Uttam Galva Steel, Bhushan Steel, Ispat steel, Color labs, Wartsila India, Alta Laboratories, and Godrej.

IndoSpace is the pioneer of present-day mechanical land in India and is the biggest modern warehousing stage in the country. Realterm framed IndoSpace in 2007 through an association with Everstone Capital, an India-centered private value firm. At present, IndoSpace has raised $2.3 billion in value in total. In 2018, IndoSpace banded together with GLP, a main worldwide mechanical land engineer with more than $89 billion in AUM. This association empowers IndoSpace to use GLP’s asset the board, improvement, and operational aptitude and assets, just as GLP’s broad worldwide client organization, to additionally reinforce IndoSpace’s administrative role in India.

The IndoSpace stage right now oversees three assets, one center asset, and two improvement reserves. IndoSpace Core ($1.2 billion) is a joint endeavor vehicle set up in 2017 with a huge Canadian annuity intend to possess and work settled mechanical land resources. The other two assets, IndoSpace Logistics Parks II and IndoSpace Logistics Parks III are astute improvement assets with a consolidated value responsibility of more than $1 billion.

Established in 2001 by CII, IGBC is the first Green structure certificate body in Quite a while. It is important for the World Green Building Council since 2004 as an ‘Establishing Member’. The World Green Building Council is a worldwide organization of more than 70 Countries.



IndoSpace has been granted Platinum accreditation by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its coordinations parks at Buhari I and II close to NCR. IGBC rating frameworks perceive accomplishment in green plan, development, and activities, and Platinum rating benchmarks candidates with global guidelines. IndoSpace Logistics Park Buhari I is the first coordinations park in Quite a while to get a Platinum certificate under the IGBC coordinations stops and warehousing rating framework.

IndoSpace is charmed to get the pined for accreditations from IGBC which affirm their cognizant and capable endeavors towards making feasible offices at parks. As an industry chief, they have spearheaded a ‘green plan’ and are focused on ensuring the environment they work in by utilizing better structure plans and exceptionally effective asset use.

IndoSpace is an establishing individual from the Indian Green Building Council and has spearheaded manageability activities and best practices in the Industrial and Warehousing area. It has set up rigid Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) guidelines in tasks and follows Environmental Clearance (EC) standards set by the Government of India.

As of late, the IndoSpace Core portfolio was appraised ‘Medium Green’ by global autonomous analyst CICERO Shades of Green. IndoSpace Core’s Green Finance Framework is the first-ever around the world to have joined EDGE affirmed green structures in the warehousing space being remotely evaluated by CICERO Shades of Green.

IndoSpace has additionally accomplished over 40% reserve funds on energy, water, and encapsulated energy in the material at a few parks. This has won IndoSpace the regarded EDGE Certification from GBCI (Green Business Certification Inc.) for 45 % of its structures, and the Advanced EDGE Certification for 55% of the structures. IndoSpace has an arrangement of more than 37 million square feet across 36 modern and coordinations parks under different phases of improvement in 9 urban communities.

Also, IndoSpace has directed extensive Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Footprint reads for its parks. The organization has additionally executed the Miyawaki Approach for arranging maintainability which prompts denser foliage and tree cover and is required to improve the air quality as well as empower dust decrease and commotion seclusion.



IndoSpace’s honor winning parks have reliably set the benchmark for the business as far as quality, administrations, maintainability, and administration. In 2020, IndoSpace turned into the first organization in Quite a while to be granted the IGBC Platinum rating for Logistics Park. We were likewise the first to get EDGE accreditation for mechanical and coordination parks in India. IndoSpace has been perceived as the ‘Best Developer of Industrial/Warehouse in India‘ by the rumored Euromoney magazine throughout the previous six years. ‘Euromoney’ likewise positions IndoSpace among the Top 3 Overall Developers in India for the second year straight, and as the Best Innovative Green Developer 2020. PERE, the main distribution for the world’s private housing market, has additionally perceived IndoSpace as ‘Firm of the Year in India’ 2019.