During these crazy pandemic times of 2020 and 2021 everyone is relying on internet retailers more than ever. During this surge, shoppers are looking for a discount or coupon to save money. One voucher code site, Vouchertoday, has reported that they have grew during the pandemic. The founder of Vouchertoday has reported to us that traffic surged 200% with net profit up 35%. It looks like the coupon market is growing rather than shrinking in the pandemic. Jonathan at Vouchertoday said “Last year’s growth was very unexpected, as the market could have gone either way. With our increased growth, we’re looking to hire more content writers and developers to increase our market visibility”

Vouchertoday boasts over 35,000 coupon codes available from over 1,000 household brands, there’s no shortage of savings for shoppers. The company also boasts an impressive extension that rival’s that of their competitors. The extension which is available on Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Windows allows you to click a button and automatically get a list of all the offers that are available for the corresponding retailer you’re shopping at.

The eCommerce market is growing to be over 20% of all sales in 2020 with worldwide sales topping over 3.53 trillion US dollars, with the market predicted to continue growing in eCommerce. We can expect the coupon and discount code market to expand in parallel with the e-commerce market, with Vouchertoday becoming a forward-thinking coupon leader in the market.

Here’s a few great brands that Vouchertoday works with:

VonHaus

Vonhaus is a homeware brand with an extensive catalogue of high-end products with a reasonable price tag. Vouchertoday works with Vonhaus to bring exclusive discounts to consumers so they can save on their next homeware purchase. Whether you’re needing a new hard wearing tool set or need to refresh the garden furniture then VonHaus is the store for you. The company ship everywhere, with free delivery over a certain set amount.

Ann Summers

Ann Summers is a British multinational retailer, founded 1970 in London and shipping around the globe. The company sells everything womenswear and more. Vouchertoday has the latest Ann Summers discount codes available with some exclusive codes that are only available via Vouchertoday’s website.

TK Maxx

TK Maxx in the UK or commonly known as TJ Maxx in the US is a huge department store, the company recently made a push to sell more online, which is a lot easier than trawling through the clothing racks in the stores. With Vouchertoday’s TK Maxx discounts you can save up to 30% on your next TK Maxx purchase, which is brilliant if you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe or give your house a makeover.

So, when you’re next shopping online or thinking about spending money online, head over to Vouchertoday’s website and see if there are any discounts available for you, before you checkout. Just googling a discount can save you up to 10% of your order and it’s completely free to do so. It’s a win-win for the customer and the brand. We’re looking forward to seeing Vouchertoday continue to grow in the future and see what the coupon code market looks like in the future. If you’d like to add your brand to Vouchertoday’s growing list you can get in touch with them directly via their website or social channels.