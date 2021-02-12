When there’s the need to meet face to face with a client, attempting to make arrangements with a commercial airline isn’t always successful. A better option is to look into the potential of reserving a private jet rental instead. This solution is especially helpful when you need to be in front of the client as quickly as possible. Consider these advantages and how they compare to booking a seat on a commercial flight.

Control Over Departure and Return Times

If you attempt to travel on a commercial airline, you’re at the mercy of a set schedule. The fact that you need to leave quickly simply does not matter. The only choice you may have it to take a late night flight and hope you can get a little sleep before meeting with your client in the morning.

Reserving a charter flight is different. The jet charter service will work with you on the departure time. This allows you to leave when you prefer instead of settling for what you can get. That same approach applies to your return; the service will have your flight ready to bring you back at the time chosen in advance.

Space to Concentrate on Work

Charter jets often have more room than commercial flights. There are aircraft that include desktop space as well as comfortable seats that are suitable for managing work tasks. This is good news for you, since it would be nice to refine your presentation before meeting with the client tomorrow morning.

Rather than having to wait until you get to the hotel room, take advantage of the comfortable and quiet surroundings to work on your presentation. Knowing that it’s all done before you land makes it all the easier to reach the hotel and enjoy a good night’s sleep.

Landing Closer to Your Destination

When you rent a business jet, the odds are quite high that landing closer to your destination will be possible. Charter jets are capable of landing at smaller facilities than most commercial flights. This is helpful if your client happens to reside in a smaller city that’s not home to a major airport.

Think of what this means in terms of saving time. You won’t have to drive for an hour or more after landing. Instead, you can leave the charter flight and the smaller airport, get to your lodgings quickly, and be able to relax before bedtime. That’s sure to help you feel more alert and prepared in the morning.

Charter Flights Make Financial Sense

When people compare the cost of a commercial flight versus a jet charter, they sometimes look at the cost of the flights alone. There are other aspects to consider when you’re planning a business trip. There’s the difference in the amount you pay for ground transportation, parking fees at the airports, and possibly the low cost of being able to get in on what’s known as an empty leg flight.

Along with these factors, consider how getting to the client faster could impact future revenue generation. If being there tomorrow morning versus not being able to get a flight out until the day after increases the odds of a competitor ending up with the account, there’s no doubt that the charter flight is the best investment.

There’s more to business travel by jet charter that you should know. Talk with a service today and get to know how this travel option works. You’ll soon see why some business professionals won’t travel any other way.