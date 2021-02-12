Introduction

YouTube is one of those platforms that can help you become a star in your field. It can earn you the reputation you deserve and help you scale your career of choice. All you need to do is, download any good YouTube video editor and start making videos that your target audience will love to watch.

How to start a YouTube channel and make money out of it

Starting a YouTube channel is fairly simple if you have two things in mind- content and the intent to monetize. The most important thing to keep in mind here is, there are a set of things that you must do to make the most of your strategies. But first, it is crucial to choose your content.

Content: YouTube is the host of all kinds of content that does really well over a long period of time. These niches, as mentioned below, attract the maximum number of viewers. However, there are other genres too that seem to do extremely well especially if the presentation is edgy and catchy. This can be done with great intros and outros.

Fashion: Fashion videos get a lot of attention on YouTube. This is major because people are not always confident about their choice of clothes or associated makeup. A validation of choices from YouTube videos and their creators give them the confidence to wear what they like. Moreover, these videos are always fun to watch.

Tech: Tech videos are some of the most-watched videos on the platform. These mainly include the latest tech news and critical analysis of any upcoming services. Such YouTubers get a lot of attention because they summarize every detail of an event that has happened already or is about to take place. The viewers do not have to hop and skip through various articles to get a whiff of the entire event. They can simply watch the video and be informed.

Product reviews: Product reviews are mainly those unboxing videos that you love watching. It could be the unboxing of anything- makeup products, gadgets, food supplies, art products. Most YouTubers try to add these videos to their content structure simply because of the kind of attention these receive. Additionally, such videos go a long way in fetching your sponsorships.

Music: Music videos are some of the most-watched videos on the Internet. The best part is, you do not have to be Taylor Swift to get that kind of attention! In fact, if you can only sing moderately well but can present it beautifully and in a way that can entertain your audience, you are good to go! Recently, a lot of musicians have begun creating content with instruments alone and involving no vocals at all. Such videos get a lot of appreciation, too.

Tutorials: Tutorials of all kinds and forms are also quite popular on YouTube. People are eager to learn, and there is no place better than YouTube to learn something during one’s free time. Tutorials can be about makeup, crochet, academic topics, and everything else within and beyond these videos. Start creating your tutorials with InVideo because genuine tutorials that prioritize adding value over monetization are some of the most popular videos in this genre.

How to monetize your content: Now that you have a fairly good idea about what content works well on YouTube, it is time to monetize your videos. It is vital to mention here that your channel can encompass more than one genre, but not the ones that are too far apart. For example, do not go for fashion and gaming with one channel. However, you can have fashion, and makeup tutorials clubbed together. With all said and done, it is time to earn some money! How do you do that? Here’s how:

Post regularly: Posting regularly on YouTube is crucial since you can only monetize your channel if you have a certain number of hours worth of content and watch time over a year. Unless you reach that mark, you will not be earning money. This means consistency is key if you wish to earn a few bucks.

Promote your content across all platforms: Besides keeping a count of the total video hours and watch time, the YouTube algorithm also takes into account the number of views you have. To be able to monetize your channel, you must have at least 1000 views on your videos. Hence, you must religiously promote your content across all the social platforms to reach the mark.

Collaborate with brands: Collaboration with brands whose motto coincides with yours is a good way to earn money. However, brands do not collaborate easily. For them to approach you or accept your invitation to collaborate, your channel must be one of repute. You must have an established viewer base that the said brands can benefit from.

Invite sponsorships: Sponsors pay money to you for advertising their products. To be able to secure such a deal, you must have a channel with a good number of subscribers and a good watch time.

Conclusion

Monetizing your YouTube channel is easier said than done. In spite of what you might hear, it is no cakewalk. Hence, you must dedicate your time to learning more about YouTube, its algorithm, and how it works. Building upon these things will help you set up camp on this platform over time, no matter how tough it looks initially.