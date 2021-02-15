Long gone are the days when it was enough to say that you wanted to become a designer. Since then, the design field has become a broad umbrella for numerous design specialisations that are quite different from each other. Hence, the decision to pursue an M. Design course in India can require you to put some thought into what specialisation would suit your interests.

With the changing time and requirements, the focus has shifted from a specific product to specific elements of the product. The result is a wide variety of design specialisations such as UX/UI design, graphic design, product design or even website design.

Read ahead to get a feel of the top trending design specialisations available to you in 2020.

UX Design: UX stands for User Experience and has become a broad term for all design-related jobs pertaining to website designing. As a website designer, you are first an UX designer and then a specialist in something else. UX design involves creating an information map to help customers navigate through the website. It also involves the creation of other elements such as wireframes and visual designs to enhance the browsing experience of website users. Interaction Design: Interaction design aims to understand how different website elements should react to micro-interactions with the user. In simpler terms, interaction design involves optimising a website for small interactions such as hovering over a button or scrolling through a webpage. Interaction design changes should be subtle but clear enough for the users to understand them. UI Design: UI stands for User Interface and was initially considered a part of UX design. However, an increasing focus on simplicity and aesthetics of website designing has differentiated UI into a separate domain. UI design involves experimenting with the creative aspects of a website to increase its visual appeal and feel-good factor. UI design includes colours, text spacing, typography and other visual elements and complements the structuring of a good UX design. Graphic Design: As a graphic designer, you are the artist in the design team. Graphic designing revolves around the creation of different visual products for internal or business products. Graphic design requirements can range from the design of icons and illustrations of a web-page to the logo of the company. Product Design: The role of a product designer is very similar to that of an UX designer. The only difference is that in product designing, you need to think about the product as a whole instead of just user experience. You also need to have a practical business perspective on the product’s profitability.

Apart from these domains, you could opt for more conventional design specialisations such as urban planning, fashion designing and service designing.

Any of the above-mentioned specialisations can uplift your creativity and help you establish a successful design career on the merit of your talent. However, choosing the right specialisation in your design course can make you look forward to your career and ensure job satisfaction.

Invest in a good design course with the right specialisation today to establish a successful designing career in the future.