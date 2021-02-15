Do you need a roof repair or replacement? The cost of a roof replacement doesn’t come cheap. It pays to do some research before choosing a company to do the work on your roof.

The local paper and the Internet are saturated with roofing companies, and it can be quite daunting trying to choose one. A good percentage of those portraying themselves to be roofing contractors are actually rogue traders.

Rogue traders usually don’t have public liability insurance, are inexperienced, and lack the skills to do the job properly. So how do you know who is trustworthy and who isn’t?

Here’s what you need to do to sort out the wheat from the chaff –

1. Failing to do some research about the reputation of the roofing company

It would be best to do some research before choosing a residential roofer to work on your property.

Pay particular attention to the following:

• Business address: a legitimate roofing company will have a physical location. Although some companies use a PO Box, you should ask them for the actual address. Roofers who go door-to-door looking for work are usually rogue traders.

• Read reviews from previous customers: one of the best ways to find out how a roofing company will treat you is to read what previous customers have to say about them. A lot of local roofing companies will proudly show testimonials and reviews from happy customers. Social media pages, Google Business, Yellow Pages, Yelp, Thompson Local, and other third-party sources are also good for reading reviews.

2. Hiring a roofer who doesn’t have insurance

If a roofing contractor accidentally falls off your roof, you could be liable if the company does not have insurance.

A reputable roofing company will have at least the following:

• workers compensation: if a contractor gets accidentally injured while on the job, the worker’s compensation will provide them with an income.

• Public liability insurance: if your property was accidentally damaged in any way by a roofing contractor, you could claim damages from their insurance company.

Not checking the credentials of a roofing company could cost you dearly. Always make sure you know that you are hiring a legitimate, insured company to do the work on your roof.

3. Failing to Get a Written Quote

If a roofer doesn’t want to provide you with a written quote, that should set off alarm bells. If you don’t have a written quote with all of the specific details of the job, you won’t be able to hold them accountable if they didn’t complete the job to your expectations.

Make sure you get all of the specific details of the job, such as the cost of materials and labour. You want a complete breakdown of the costs, and you want to know their procedures if something were to change (in writing). By having a breakdown of the costs, you know exactly where your money will be spent, and it will help you in your decision-making process when choosing a roofing company.

4. Not Getting a Warranty

Not getting a warranty after spending a large amount of money on your roof is a major failure. A legitimate roofing company should at least offer you a manufacturer’s warranty on the materials used on your roof. Professional roofers are proud of their reputation, and they’re more than happy to provide you with a warranty and back it up.

A lot of the roofing companies registered with the Roofing Association offer 10 year warranties on roof replacements.

5. Choosing a roofing company based on price

The biggest mistake you can make is to choose a roofing company simply because they offered you the lowest price. Sure, the price can be a deciding factor when comparing quotes, but it shouldn’t be the only factor to consider.

Your final decision should be based on the reputation of the company and the quality of work.

Conclusion

Always take your time when it comes to choosing a roofing company.