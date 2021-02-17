Bitcoin is also considered as a universal currency. But still many people are in a dilemma that, should it be bought and used. Many believe that it will soon come to an end. But bitcoin has given its user a flexibility to trade around the world without any physical money i.e., cash. It removes the barriers and hassles such as finding the currency’s actual value. These are at a high demand these days as everyone is willing to invest in bitcoins because of its safe and secure nature. But there are both negatives and positives of each and every thing apart from the fact that it is online or offline.

What is a bitcoin?

It is a digital currency which used for the purpose of trading just like other currencies. But unlike the traditional cash it cannot be traced by any country’s government. It does not have any physical existence and is managed online using person’s wallet ID and other personal details. Which undoubtedly makes it much safer than any other liquid sources like cash or bank balance. The best part about this is, it cannot be stolen.

How it can be bought?

Primary way of buying it is, for the exchange of cash or by using other sources such as credit or debit card even with wire transfer. But before buying bitcoins through apps like oil profit trading software the most important thing is to make a new wallet ID in which these can be stored or these can be kept in the existing ID if a person is an old user.

Bitcoin mining

A question comes into people’s mind that, “what is bitcoin mining? Bitcoin is something which is mined similarly like gold is done. The difference is that it stored online. This is commonly practiced by users as bitcoins are not centrally regulated. Which makes the mining a lot easier? But another question arises, that is it legal? This looks that it is not legal but the interesting thing is, it is actually a legal activity. This is because there are no laws related to this. The governments of many countries are still coming up with the laws related to bitcoins.

How these are used?

Bitcoins are popularly used in the dark web for illegal activities like gambling and buying drugs. But this is also used for many legitimate things like some airlines accept bitcoins as a payment source. The easiest way to use bitcoin is to convert it into cash by selling this whenever needed. Apart from this many people use this as gift cards.

Is it safe?

The answer is yes and no both. As it requires special wallet ID to use this but as pick pocketers take out your wallet in the same way the hackers can hack into your account and steal your bitcoin without letting you know. But to prevent the bitcoins from stealing there are many companies like Ledger which provides security to your bitcoin storage.

Trading tips for beginners

When it comes to bitcoin trading then there are several things present that newbies should know. Also, they need to know the tips and strategies that help them in getting better chances to make huge profits. Some of the main tips and strategies are cited below that help every beginner to become a successful trader.

Everyone needs to know that they have to set a budget first and then stick to it till the last as to avoid losing too much. Also, individuals’ newbies need to choose that trading platform which is reputed or popular enough. Its because in that platform, traders get top-notch services as a result they get opportunities to make money. On the other side, they should focus on making both analyses right such as technical and fundamental to make better decisions. Novice needs to understand that they should start BTC trading from a low level. Also, before knowing taking a step into BTC market they should know all the risks and make better decisions to earn a lot.

So, by following all these tips and strategies everyone become able to perform trading and get more chances to make good money or become rich overnight.