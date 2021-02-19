The digital marketing industry is one of the most-rapidly growing spheres in today’s world. Companies of all scales, small, medium, or large, rely on the internet for growing their sales and expansion. The exciting thing is the exponential rise in the demand for trained professionals specializing in various strategies for internet sales.

You Could Build a Digital Marketing Career from Any Worldwide Location

You could build a career in digital marketing, in social media marketing, content marketing, conversions, security, and analytics, to name just a few. Even more exciting is that you can work from any place worldwide as long as you have the necessary certifications. If you wish to relocate to the UK, you can work as a freelance contractor providing services to clients using just your laptop and a Wi-Fi connection. You’ll develop, execute, and manage marketing campaigns to promote your client company’s products and services. Working with SEO companies is another option where you can sign on as an employee aligning your efforts with other team members.

Digital Marketers Are Paid Some of the Highest Salaries

Not only can you take your pick from the immense job opportunities in the UK, but you can also expect to earn an excellent income. As your experience levels improve and you add continuing education units to your qualifications, you can expect to make more money. For instance, Junior Digital Marketing Professionals at the starting level make more than $40,000 per year. But, digital nomads working as Digital Marketing Managers with around 10 years’ experience, can earn $97,000 per year. If you choose a career as a Digital Marketing freelancer, your average salary could range from $50 to $200 per hour. Statistics also indicate that professionals in the UK make around £27,581 per year.

Relocating to the UK is a Smooth Transition

Once you have employment options sorted, relocating to the UK is smooth. Among the other legal formalities to consider, you must inform the IRS of your intentions to move. You’ll also indicate if you intend to retain your citizenship or Green Card status. In that case, you’ll continue to file tax returns with the IRS, regardless of your current address. As a tax consultant for U.S. expats in the UK will advise, UK residents are required to file returns with the UK administration also. However, you can avoid paying double taxation by taking advantage of the exclusions provided by the IRS. Make sure to understand the forms you must complete and submit.

You Can Offset Some of Your Household Expenses

Although you cannot deduct moving expenses because of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the IRA allows you to offset some of your living expenses. The Foreign Housing Exclusion through Form 2555 calculates expenses like rent, utilities other than an internet and TV subscription, parking fee, and other basic costs. You can deduct this amount from your total taxable income. You will have to pay your dues on the remaining amount.

Cost of Living is Lower in the UK

Digital marketing professionals often choose to move to the UK to take advantage of the lower cost of living. Estimated averages for 2020 are £2,249 per month for an individual and £3,803 per month for a family with up to four members. While the rent varies according to the city and town where you’re living, expect to pay £600 for a one-bedroom flat in a suburban location and around £750 per month for a flat in a downtown area.

Settling in the UK is easily done for a digital nomad working as a digital marketing professional. But, make sure to do your research and find out everything you need to know about legal and other factors when finalizing the move.