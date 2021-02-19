Colored cladding for stainless steel is a technique that is being used more and more by renowned architects as it makes the finish of structures strong and striking and acquires a high quality appearance.

Steel Color produces sheets with sophisticated color and style that are perfect for use in architectural cladding. These sheets can be used in architectural projects that span many different types of structures, from office blocks to hotels and residential premises.

The quality look and finish of the sheets produced by Steel Color make them an exceptional choice for use as cladding in large-scale architectural projects. The materials used in the creation of Steel Color products are all of the highest quality. This means that they can be used to create architectural coatings that are highly durable, as well as having an attractive appearance. This is the perfect combination for cladding that is vital to help protect a structure and help give it a unique look.

Steel Color products are the perfect choice when it comes to creating architectural cladding. Their design and color, along with their strength and durability, have led them to be chosen for various high-profile architectural projects around the world. Projects that have used Steel Color products include the Home Arts Center in Manchester, UK, the Alphabeta Business Center in London, UK, and the Nizza Paradise Residence in Switzerland.

Steel Color works with a wide range of clients to produce high quality products for use in creating stainless steel architectural cladding for a wide range of projects. It also has a huge number of products that are available for distinguished customers:

INCO colored

In this type of coloring, the sheets are obtained thanks to an electro-coloring system (INCO)

The formation of different colors occurs for interference, that is, by exploiting the phase differences between the rays reflected by various oxide surfaces that have been formed during treatment and the rays reflected by the underlying metal surface.

The peculiarity of the interference coloring is to change the appearance of the stainless steel surface without using any type of paints. This aspect has undoubted advantages, among which the resistance to corrosion stands out.

Embossed sheets can be colored with INCO technology.

It is possible to supply the finishes of the “Embossed” section in all colors.

Unless otherwise indicated, the sheet will have satin finish on the ends.

We supply the veneers according to our samples; Possible color variations are due to the different reflectivity of the raw materials.

The colors are indicative and should not be considered as reference samples.

The colored plates have a margin of 20 mm that cannot be seen, neither in width nor in length.

We remain at your disposal to evaluate the production of non-standard measures.

Colored TSteel

TSteel sheets are obtained by coloring in titanium, PVD

The physical deposition of metallic vapors on the surface of the sheet forms different coatings (oxides, nitrides, carbides) and allows to obtain a bright, uniform and very resistant color.

It is possible to color embossed sheets with PVD technology.

It is possible to supply the finishes of the “Embossed” section in all colors.

Titanium stainless steel sheets are supplied according to our catalogue. Possible variations in color and gloss are due to the different reflectivity of the raw materials.

The colors are indicative and are not to be considered reference samples.

The colored plates have a margin of 10 mm that cannot be seen, neither in width nor in length.

We remain available to evaluate non-standard measures.

Natural Embossing

The embossed surfaces are obtained by lamination, by means of rolls with embossed designs or by means of pairs of embossing rolls

We have two types of stiffeners: on the one hand, stiffeners with a design on one side only and a second side smooth; on the other hand, the stiffened ones with both decorated sides that allow the design to be printed also upside down.

There are embossments such as 2WL, 5WL, 6WL, QUADRO, LINO, PELLE, STRIPES and DOTS that can also be supplied in the finishes: SATIN and SB (SCOTCH BRITE).

The depth of the design depends on the thickness of the sheet.

The following finishes can be colored with the INCO system and with the PVD system.

Some of the finishes on these pages can also be supplied on reels.

We remain available to evaluate the possibility of making finishes different from those found in our catalog and of non-standard measures.

Chemical Engravings

The etching process allows any design to be transferred onto stainless steel.

The etched surface is dull and somewhat rough and creates a pleasant contrast to the polished unengraved surfaces.

The sheets can be colored through the INCO system and the PVD system.

The colored sheets have a margin of 10-20 mm that cannot be seen in sight, neither in width nor in length.

Regarding the dimensions of the engraved sheet, the design presents a margin of 30 mm in width and length.

Veneers are supplied according to our samples; Possible color variations are due to the different reflectivity of the raw materials.

The colors are indicative and should not be considered as reference samples.

Steel Color has more than 50 designs. If you are interested, ask for the “SC Design” catalog.

Natural

Steel Color natural finishes are high quality products and include polished and matte finishes

Lucido 7: the finish is obtained by directional mechanical polishing.

Super Mirror 8: it is a mirror finish that renders the steel highly reflective.

Pallinate: the pallinate consists of a hammering operation with glass microspheres; the result is a smooth, low reflectivity surface.

Non-directional satin finish: the surface finish of the sheets is obtained by a non-directional brushing that gives the steel an opaque effect.

SteelColorBond

Thanks to Steel Color’s extraordinary experience in the world of stainless steel, STEELCOLORBOND is born, a stainless steel covered composite panel that embraces strength and creativity.