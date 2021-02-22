During the worldwide pandemic that has affected many people, plenty of people started working from home.

Some began a different style of working because the only choice was to work remotely, and some because they lost their jobs and started a business of their own. But all of these people have one thing in common: they all need a fast computer to get the job done.

And as one of the fastest and longest-lasting computers are believed to be Macs, in today’s article, we want to share the ten best ways to clean up disk space on your Mac so it can perform as best as possible.

Method #1: Empty Desktop Everyday

If you only keep only a few items on your desktop, it’s not harmful to your computer. More to it, it’s convenient. But if you have tens and hundreds of files piled up on your desktop, you need to free it up.

The more thumbnails you will keep on your screen, the slower your Mac will perform. Also, it is easy to forget about large unneeded files when they are cluttered up on your desktop.

Method #2: Know Your Storage Situation

It is important that you check your storage situation from time to time, so you know when you have some cleaning up to do.

To check how much free disk space you have left, click on the Apple icon from the top menu, go to About This Mac, and navigate to the Storage tab. You might have to wait for a minute or two until the data is calculated.

Method #3: Uninstall Applications

The second step of cleaning up your Mac’s disk space should be uninstalling the apps you no longer need. You can either use a specialized uninstaller to do that or do it manually.

If you choose to perform this action manually, in the same Storage menu, click Manage. You will see a column that includes apps installed on your computer on the left side of the window.

Method #4: Remove Cache Files

After uninstalling apps you don’t use, you need to get rid of the temporary files that these apps often create. Temporary files are called cache files and are needed to load app processes and websites faster.

You will find three types of cache files on your Mac: user, system, and browser cache files. For the first two ones, you may want to use a cache removing the app. Browser cache can be easily removed by opening the browser and finding the Clear Cache option in the settings.

Method #5: Empty the Downloads Folder

Make sure you check your Downloads folder once in a while. It keeps all of the files you have downloaded from the internet unless you choose a different location for that.

Regularly, you will find images, media, PDF, and installation files in the Downloads folder. Most likely, a lot of them will be one-time use files that you downloaded to view.

Method #6: Optimize Storage

Luckily, the macOS itself can also help you free up some storage space with its suggestions. To view the list of suggestions, click the Apple icon, About This Mac, Storage, and choose the Manage option.

The list will include these four options: Store in iCloud, Optimise Storage, Empty Bin Automatically, and Reduce Clutter.

Method #7: Remove Duplicate Files

Duplicate files can be created when transferring files from one device to another or between folders inside the computer. Also, these files can appear after reinstalling certain software.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to remove these duplicate files manually because it’s hard to locate them. If you have been using your Mac for a few years now, it’s worth investing in specialized software to remove these files.

Method #8: Try Streaming Services

To avoid downloading large media files such as music, movies, and tv series, try using streaming services such as Netflix for movies and Spotify for music.

Besides, using streaming services will help you free up disk space and offer you some other great advantages, such as creating your own playlists or suggestions of tv series you might like. More to it, with a virtual private network, you can access even more quality content.

Method #9: Start Using Cloud Services

Suppose you work as a graphic designer, and uninstalling unneeded apps and deleting unnecessary files didn’t help you create enough storage space on your Mac. In that case, you might want to consider using a cloud storage service.

Some popular choices for cloud storage are Google Drive and DropBox. Also, you can use the original cloud service provided by Apple.

Method #10: Use External Storage Devices

For those who travel a lot or have a bad internet connection, using a cloud service might not be an option. Luckily, you can use an external storage device and store your files there.

However, keep the files you often use for work on your computer so you can have quick access to them. Use the external storage devices as an archive for old projects.