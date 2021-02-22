Twitter is a microblogging platform where you have many opportunities to market your content and products.

More followers mean more leads and hence more conversions.

Hence, If you’re looking for ways to increase Twitter followers, you’re at the right place because in this article you’ll learn 3 tips that will help you achieve that.

Let’s get started…

Craft quality tweets

The entire platform of Twitter thrives on tweets. But Twitter has put a limit of 280 characters per tweet. This’s a bummer compared to Facebook and Instagram where you can create long posts.

But it’s not entirely a setback.

In fact, according to a survey, tweets written with 110-120 characters perform better than the longer ones.

Now, let’s understand the concept of quality tweets.

Tweets are your bread and butter on Twitter. If you tweet ordinary stuff that people already know, they won’t engage. That’s why you should craft quality tweets.

Suppose you come across a tweet that’s hilarious and at the same time addresses an important topic around your area of interest, or you find someone who shares informative content in an easy-to-digestible manner through tweets.

You would definitely check their profile.

That’s how Generation Z users are becoming famous nowadays.

Before tweeting you need to ask yourself: Does this tweet provide value to my followers?

Obviously, it’s not always about what others want from your tweets. You’re free to tweet as you like it, but if you want people to follow you, you have to give them value.

Here’s how you can craft quality tweets:

Analyse what’s working for your competitors or accounts that share the same niche with you.

As discussed earlier keep your tweets short.

Include a link in your tweets. Suppose you’re sharing information about a current event or talking about your new products. You can make your tweet more engaging by sharing a link to a helpful article that covers the entire news story or a link to your product’s page. People will appreciate it and engage with your tweet.

Include a Call-to-action in your tweets to urge people to like, comment and share.

Use relevant hashtags to your content. But don’t overuse them. A maximum of three hashtags work best.

Finally, maintain a good amount of time interval between your tweets else people might take you as a spammer.

Bottom-line: Give people something to follow you by crafting quality tweets for them.

Share videos

Repeatedly videos have proved to be the best content on social platforms.

It’s not to say image and text posts don’t work, but videos generate engagement on a whole new level.

So, how do videos help you gain more Twitter followers?

The entire concept of gaining followers depends on the way you grab the attention of people.

If someone scrolling through the feed stops at your content and takes the time to engage with it. Then, that person is a potential follower who liked your content.

This’s where videos shine.

Here’re some ways videos help:

Given the character limit of tweets a video can do wonders if you want to share content that couldn’t fit in 280 characters.

Videos provide a quick way of consuming content.

When people take the time to watch a video, they’re more likely to share it.

By sharing videos, you can grab attention of potential followers and hence add new people to your list.

Promote your tweets

One simple way to invite people to follow you is to let them realise of your presence.

Maybe I don’t know about your Twitter profile, but your tweeting style exactly matches my interests. In this case, If I would come across your tweet: I would be happy to follow you. That’s why you should promote your tweets.

There’re could be potential fans out there searching for profiles like you. All you need is to make sure they know you exist.

How can you promote your tweets?

Screenshot your best tweets and share them on other social handles like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Embed your tweets in blog posts. This’ll introduce your profile to the blog traffic.

Add a clickable Twitter button to your website.

Include your Twitter “@” in relevant online discussions, presentations, and E-Publications.

Conclusion

There have it. Apply these 3 tips to increase your Twitter followers. While these tips are great, always remember to provide value through your work. This works on other social platforms and Twitter is no exception.