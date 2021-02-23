More and more big companies are looking at staff augmentation as a viable way to expand and strengthen their business in the near future. In the lines below, we’ll examine some of the pros and cons of staff augmentation, in order to help you decide whether or not it’s the right choice for you and your business.

What is staff augmentation and what do you need to know about it?

As the name suggests, staff augmentation is the outsourcing practice of bringing in outside help for a limited period of time. Through staff augmentation, companies manage to fill in gaps in their work-force, usually on a temporary basis, due to illness, vacation, leave, or simply excess demand. In other words, companies use staff augmentation when there’s more work to be done than there are people on their team.

However, rather than having to fill out a contract and permanently hire someone to take care of the work (a move that may prove detrimental to the business at some point), they simply bring in talent on a limited basis.

So now that we know the basics of what staff augmentation is, let’s look at why it might be the right idea for you. And why it might not.

Pros and Cons of Staff Augmentation

The Benefits

Experienced augmented staff is quick and efficient. When augmenting your staff, you're likely using people who've done this sort of temporary job before. That means they're experienced in rapidly and efficiently assessing the situation and getting to work.

Can help you navigate demand fluctuations. It fulfills the increased demand, without posing a potential problem in your long-term management.

The Downsides