Are you set for this year’s horse racing events? Okay, maybe you know all the highlights of these events: magnificent horses in action, the riders charging them to glory, cheering horse racing fans, celebrities, fashion display, and of course, sports betting fans and their usual punting activities on The Winners Enclosure.

But won’t it be great to know when all the big events will be happening? Perhaps, you can’t attend all the events because of other important engagements; it’ll be great to know which ones fit into your free schedule and which ones you can squeeze in when the time comes. With that said, here’s your 2021 horse racing calendar.

Cheltenham Festival

Happening at the Cheltenham racecourse, England, from the 16th to the 19th of March. The Cheltenham festival is a multi-horse racing event that features jump races such as the Unibet champion hurdle, Ryanair Chase, Cheltenham Gold Cup, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, etc.

The event climaxes with the Cheltenham gold cup on the 4th and final day, March 19th. So, go ahead and brush up your sports betting knowledge on horse race as this is no event you want to miss.

The Grand National

If you are all booked for March, perhaps a truck-load of shifts and many family engagements, no need to worry as you’ve got something even bigger at the racecourse in April. The Grand National comes in every April and hosts nearly 150,000 visitors at Aintree. Like most multi-day events, the Grand National is equally a multi-horse racing event.

It features a 4-mile long racecourse with the Grand National race as being its biggest highlight. With an overall cash prize of 1 million pounds for the overall winner, the event is one of the most expensive in the United kingdom.

The Preakness Stakes

If you don’t live in the US, you are probably going to squeeze this one in with one of your vacations to North America. The Preakness Stakes will be coming up on the 15 May 2021 at the Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. The first of its kind was in 1873, where the winner and his Horse received a silver trophy and a garment of flowers respectively.

If you aim at mingling with the big boys and girls, you might need to break the bank as the VIP tickets are on the high side. But if you are all about live shows and free booze after the day’s horse racing event, then there are cheaper tickets that’ll equally get you into the racecourse.

Kentucky Derby.

If you haven’t heard of the phrase “the greatest two minutes in sport,” then clear your schedule for the first Saturday in may because you don’t want to miss this horse racing action in Kentucky. The race got its name from its famous 1-1/4 mile long track that lasts 120 seconds.

You’ll get the opportunity to place your wagers and go home with a truck-load of money if you know how to interpret the odds in your favor. The America-held event is usually filled with celebrities and millionaires. So it’s a great place to take a few pictures and get a couple of autographs.

Dubai World Cup.

The Dubai World Cup of the youngest horse racing event on this list, but it sits with the Royal Ascot as one of the most expensive horse races in the world with a cash prize of $10 million. Held at the Meidan racecourse in the United Arab Emirates, the event is a 9-day event that will start on the 21st of January and run through seven consecutive Thursdays, and two Saturday.