There are three popular engraving techniques that are famous for having multiple uses. These techniques are computer numerical control (CNC) rotary engraving, CNC laser engraving, and 3D engraving. Each technique has a list of materials that can be used with the machine, and each technique will have its own unique finished look.

Those who know all about engraving techniques may already be ready to commit to buying an engraving machine. Check out https://www.bbb.org/us/fl/sanford/profile/laser/boss-laser-llc-0733-90314519 to learn about Boss Laser, LLC, a great resource for all types of laser cutting, engraving, and marking machines.

A Look at CNC Rotary Engraving

Those looking to do highly detailed engravings may want to use CNC rotary engraving. This type of engraving produces results that look similar to old fashioned hand graving. The difference is that the milling machine makes it possible for companies and individuals to mass-produce multiple engraved pieces that are exactly alike. It is next to impossible to do this by hand, and hand engraving takes a lot of time.

This computerized engraving machine has a three-axis tool. The tool follows the lines that have been drawn up by the designer who uses computer-aided design (CAD) software. The three axes are called the x-axis, the y-axis, and the z-axis.

A Look at CNC Laser Engraving

With a CNC laser, the design can be either cut into the material or burned in. Materials that do best with CNC laser engraving include acrylic, wood, and Lexan. The machine uses what are called illustrator files to know what to create on the product. As a bonus, the machine also does laser marking.

What is marking? Marking is when part of the material is discolored, typically darkened, into a word or a pattern. Surprisingly, marking does not use ink to darken the area. Laser marking is permanent, does not ever wash off, and is eco-friendly. People usually mark on either wood or leather.

This machine can also do laser etching, which is closely related to laser marking. Laser etching is considered to be somewhere in the middle between marking and engraving. Where marking leaves the surface at the same height and engraving lowers the surface of the engraved area, laser etching actually raises the piece’s surface.

A Look at 3D Engraving

A third engraving technique is 3D engraving. This type of engraving is done with a CNC milling machine. Projects people use 3D engraving include engraving graphics, ornaments, Vitrography pieces, and artwork. The finished product can end up looking and feeling highly textured.

A benefit of 3D engraving is that the product can look as if it was done by hand. The quality is great, and it takes a lot less time and effort than it would if done by hand. People use this technique on wood, acrylic, and metal materials. Even though the machines used for this process are called 3D engraving machines, they can also do 2D pieces, 3D shapes, 3D contours, and more.

In conclusion, all of the three techniques listed above can produce high-quality engravings. Different machines and techniques work better with certain materials, so some people choose one technique over the other. Companies that sell products made of many different materials may need to use multiple engraving machines and more than one technique.