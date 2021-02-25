Financial management tools help you plan your income and expenses, create schedules, manage your taxes, and develop budgets.

In this article we present a review of 5 most popular applications for finance that have one thing in common: each has some unique and interesting functionality that will run your business smoothly in 2021.

Debitize – Best App for Keeping your Debts Paid off

When you spend credit costs, this service makes sure you have enough cash to cover your debt.

In essence, Debitize is a company that makes sure you won’t overcharge your credit card. It is simple: Debitize bridges your credit and debit cards. Once you make a payment with your credit card, Debitize draws costs from your bank account in real-time. At the end of the month, you get your credit balance covered and don’t pay any interest rate.

At the same time, you receive loyalty fees most credit cards offer. In case your checking is too low to cover your credit card debt this month, Debitize will continue making transactions when your balance is filled.

Bonus for start-ups: while using Debitize, you keep your credit rating positive. This helps you build up a positive image for investors.

Personal Capital – Solution for Checking your Net Worth

Personal Capital allows for effective asset management across different platforms.

This app connects all your assets in one place and runs an analysis based on encrypted technology. The app also analyzes your income, spending, and assets potential and thus, calculates your net worth and helps you build your investment portfolio better.

The user-friendly interface will present all the data in the form of pie charts and interesting graphs.

Note: It’s also important for a starting business to have full visibility on your status. If you want to apply for investment in future, you have to consider different factors and your net worth is one of them. This refers to businesses of all sorts and it doesn’t matter if it is about a software development company like MLSDev, or just a start-up.

Mint – Great Tool to Build your Budget

Accurate budgeting is very important both for personal finance and business. Therefore, you need an effective tool that helps you plan and manage your budget, keep the incomes and spending info in one place, set goals, see reports, and build up an effective investment portfolio.

This app also allows you to sync data between app and web, and it can be integrated with other apps too.

Additionally, this app’s full spectrum of features provides a solid background for a high-profile analysis of your business. Although it doesn’t substitute professional business analysis services, it offers them an extensive view of the current status of your affairs.

Fidelity – Solution for the Investment On-the-Go

Once you have personal or business income, you may want to invest it wisely. It would help if you had clear visibility on what’s going on in the market, ran research on interesting deals, received recommendations, and placed orders. This is all possible with the Fidelity app.

Besides dealing with the brokerage, this app also helps you open a retirement account.

Who would like it most: although Fidelity fits different needs, it is perfectly tuned for small investing. Thus, it is just a perfect solution for starters.

Credit Carma – Tool for Tracking your Credit Score

Although some of the apps above have the credit score checking functionality, this one is dedicated purely to this aim.

Having a positive credit score is extremely important, as you need it to get a mortgage, refinance student loans or receive investment.

Important: This tool is especially attractive to people with low credit scores, as it outlines the way to raise your credit reputation with time, which makes it stand out.

Make a step forward – build an app of your own

You can make a step forward and build an application that validates your assets in real-time, analyzes the investment market, and creates recommendations tailored for the needs of your company.

To do so, you can hire any company like MLSDev specializing in mobile app development. This way, you will not only get a product that feeds your business with important analytics. You can also monetize such an app successfully.

In Conclusion

Today, we have a different solution for covering almost all of your financial management needs, whether in budget planning, research for investment options, or recommendations for keeping your credit score high.

Yet, if the existing solutions are not enough, you can also build your mobile app. Consider this as an option for investment.