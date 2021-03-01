Would you love to enjoy the houseplant trend but you’ve got no cash? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

There are so many ways to get involved with the green aesthetic without spending a penny. Sure, you won't get any Monstera Thai Constellations, or Pink Princess Philodendrons, but you will have a fantastic starting point for a brand new planty hobby that's set to last. Here's how:

Before You Start…

Before you invite any plants into your house it is important to make sure your home is ready for this change. A cluttered house does not look good with any extra clutter in it, including plants. Think minimalism, Swedish design and cleanliness when you’re starting a planty aesthetic. Pop any ‘sell later’ extras into a cheap self storage unit, throw away actual trash, and clear some space ready for your new planty mates.

Free Ways To Get Planty

Ask For Plants As Gifts

One of the easiest ways to get started with plants is to ask for them as gifts for your birthday, Christmas or other occasions. If your family or friends are not planty people then do expect plants from the supermarket, unless you specify certain sites for them to buy from online. But before you know it you could have a whole room of plants.

Let Planty Friends Know You Want Plants

Do you have planty friends who you previously thought were bonkers, but now they seem like the richest people around? (Rich in plants that is). If you do, let them know you are starting your own collection. Don’t directly ask for plants or cuttings as that’s considered bad planty etiquette. But if they know you’re starting up, they will probably gift you something because, it’s a nice thing to do.

Use Items You Find, Or Own As Plant Accessories, Pots Or Holders

When it comes to being planty, it isn’t only about the plants themselves, it is about the way they are displayed. Luckily, this can look amazing with items you can easily get yourself for free. In fact it can look better this way, because it is unique. Here are some free plant display and maintenance ideas:

Bits of pot or wood from the beach or forest as plant stands, plant pots, terrarium decorations or moss poles

Baskets, stools, pots, containers from your shed or cheap self storage unit

Wood off cuts – make them into a plant stand

Shells and pebbles from the beach as terrarium decorations

Glass jars and containers as propagation vessels

Plastic bottle cut in half as a terrarium or using either end to add humidity to a plant

Tea trays work as pot holders

Book shelves are excellent for displaying plants

Glass cabinets can be converted into plant glass houses

Does Your Bouquet Hold Hidden Freebies?

Sometimes a bouquet contains a cutting suitable for propagation. Sure, some may only be suitable as outdoor plants, but some might be fine to grow indoors! If you’ve got cut flowers gifted to you, check if any of the cuttings are suitable for propagation. It really will be the gift that keeps on giving!

Look For Plants Going Free

Sometimes people are moving house, clearing a house or making space and they are happy to list plants for free, all you have to do is collect them. You’ll have to be on the ball with this one though because other plant hunters will likely have alerts and snap these freebies up fast,

See A Plant With Babies? Ask For One

If you see a plant with offshoots like a spider plant, or succulent, don’t be afraid to ask for a pup from the owner. Most people don’t mind giving pups away, especially with plants that are common and that produce babies all the time, like spider plants.

Look For Storm Fallouts

You should never, ever steal plants from your local area that are planted or on private land. However, sometimes succulents may have leaves that break off in a storm or very bad weather. Those leaves only need to be placed on dry soil and left, and they will probably root. So if you are walking on a pavement and see a leaf has dropped from a succulent, take it home and grow it.

Ask For Swapsies

If you have items you want to get rid of, like macrame, furniture or even garden seeds or outdoor plants, you could list your items for swapping. Let people know you don’t have houseplants to swap, but you do have items of value. Use selling sites, swap sites and forums, social media and even local noticeboards in the post office. You never know what will come of it.

The tips above are a great way to get started with a planty hobby without spending a penny. Be thrifty, be savvy, and stay open minded. Soon enough you’ll have your very own plant collection, and you’ll be able to help others starting out just like you are now, spreading that planty love all around.