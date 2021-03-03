Do you have a day off? Are you on holiday? Is your mental load becoming too heavy to bear? Are you looking for an exceptional moment of relaxation, capable of relieving your physical and mental tensions? Discover without further 5 ideas to a perfect moment of relaxation. A truly relaxing day, which will give you the opportunity to be incredibly zen over the next few days!

Disconnect from the internet

The first thing to do for a relaxing day is to unplug your computer and turn off your laptop so you are not distracted by the outside world. By doing so, you will also not be tempted to go on the internet to chat on social networks, etc.

Take care of your body

Take advantage of your day to take care of yourself and only you. After your bath, treat yourself to a facial mask to refresh and beautify your complexion. Treat yourself to a home manicure and pedicure by soaking your fingers and toes in warm water to relax them. Remove the dead skin around your cuticles, file your nails and then apply the nail polish of your choice. You can even call a mobile beauty therapist!

Create a relaxing atmosphere

It is difficult to relax in a dirty and messy place. Before your relaxing day, do some cleaning and tidying up to make your interior clean and welcoming. On the day you have planned to take care of yourself, put on some soft music to decompress. Don’t hesitate either to spread essential oils of mandarin or lavender, reputed for their anti-stress virtues, in your interior. To complete the muffled atmosphere, turn down the light or light rose or jasmine scented candles.

Open a good book

You must have at your disposal a book that you have read several times and still enjoy, or a book that someone close to you has given you, but you haven’t had time to start yet, right?

Whether or not it’s on your bookshelf, reading is an excellent way to soothe you and give you the opportunity to put your daily worries to rest, in a simple way. Reading also allows you to feel emotions, which is very important for your personal development.

Try meditation

Sitting comfortably, concentrate on your breathing and gradually relax. Clear your mind by pushing away any negative and anxious thoughts you may be feeling. After ten minutes or so, you will begin to feel a sense of well-being.

From time to time, it is essential to take time for oneself, to recharge one’s batteries and relax, far away from everyday obligations.