The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has indeed changed the way people live. From wearing face masks when going outside to dealing with travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders, doing things are different now from before. Unfortunately, the moving industry is no exception. Just like other businesses, the process of moving to a new home during this unfortunate time comes with a lot of changes, especially in terms of keeping everyone safe and healthy.

Thus, if you’re planning to relocate soon, keep reading this article to learn about how the pandemic has changed the way people move.

Looking For New Homes Can Be Done Virtually

Moving isn’t just about packing and transporting all your belongings to your new location. But it’s also about searching for the right home where people can start fresh after the entire relocation journey. However due to the advent of COVID-19 pandemic around the world, searching for a new place of abode can’t be done physically by checking out houses face-to face.

Thankfully, with the use of real estate websites and applications, people can still find a new home despite the quarantine protocols. Instead of conducting physical house tours, they can browse through the sites and check some potential options from the comfort of their homes. This is one way of how the pandemic has changed the entire relocation process.

Virtual Home Surveys Are Done To Create Moving Estimates

Due to COVID-19 protocols, moving professionals can’t go to people’s homes to conduct an in-person survey to reduce the risk of getting infected with the virus. This is where the use of virtual home surveys comes to the rescue.

With technology in place, people can take a video of every corner of their houses including their household goods and then send it to the moving company. From there, the professionals will review the footage and create an accurate relocation estimate from it. This setup is entirely different from what people are accustomed to doing during a move.

Moving Apps Are There To Help Organize The Move

Staying organized is one of the important things people should do when moving. And with coronavirus around the corner, it’s important for those who are looking to relocate to minimize physical contact with other people.

For example, if people are hiring for reliable long distance movers, they don’t need to go out to visit their offices and schedule a meeting. Instead, they can use a moving app like Move Advisor to find the right professionals for their needs. The options are readily available in the platform and all they have to do is browse through the options, read some company information, and get to know some online reviews.

Moreover, when people are also planning to get rid of unnecessary stuff, using an application like Letgo can help them stay organized without compromising safety against the COVID-19. Instead of holding a garage sale in front of your house, all they can do is to post a picture of their items along with a description and price into the platform and wait for a buyer to close the deal.

Renting A Storage Facility Comes With Stricter Rules And Regulations

For people who need a storage facility for the meantime, it’s important to note that renting one will come with stricter rules and regulations to ensure protection against the virus. What people should expect is that storage companies will impose limited hours of accessibility or reduction in the number of customers who can access their units at a single time.

In addition, storage companies will also require customers to follow some basic hygiene practices such as hands sanitization, social distancing, wearing of face masks, and temperature check, and many more.

Safety Protocols Should Be Followed During The Moving Day

Before, moving to a new home doesn’t have lots of rules and regulations. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic these days, most moving companies have imposed minimum safety measures to combat the spread of the virus during the relocation. Thus, for people who will be moving to Manhattan or wherever they may be located, the following protocols should be kept in mind:

Observe a safe distance from other people during the big day.

Avoid physical contact with the movers such as doing handshakes. If communication is in order, sending text messages and emails or calling through the phones may be recommended.

Always sanitize your hands when touching the surfaces.

If not feeling well, contact the movers so they can adjust their social distancing and sanitization measures already in force.

Wear a mask, a face shield, or a pair of gloves while packing and waiting for the movers to completely load all your boxes.

The Bottom Line

With COVID-19 pandemic affecting the lives of many people worldwide, it’s important that people should be smart when relocating at this difficult time. And your first step to becoming smart is to keep the information mentioned above in mind and ensure optimum health and safety throughout the transition.