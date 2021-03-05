There are many big luggage storage examples out there in the world for e.g. King’s Cross station has one of the best luggage storage facilities out there. Luggage storage King’s Cross is one of the most well-known businesses out there.

King Cross is a district in Central London. It is served by London King’s Cross railway station.



They have the best short-term and long-term luggage storage service. You can book their service online and drop your bags off and you’ll have nothing to worry about. Your luggage will be safe and sound.



There are several King’s Cross luggage storage sites. They remain open until the last train of the day departs. You’ll never be disappointed by their service; everything is available near the ticket barrier.

They also offer some type of deals like if you have 2 bags, you’ll get to keep an extra one.



Thousands of people use King Cross’s luggage facility because of its well-known and fast luggage storage service. And the most interesting part of King’s Cross luggage storage service is that considering the brand image of this business, it is still the most affordable luggage service you’ll use.

So, what are you waiting for, book their luggage storage service and enjoy your day in London without having to keep the luggage with you and pick it up every other second?



There are things you should know about a luggage storage business before you start your own;



1. Sales revenue potential



Firstly, you will have to research the market and see where you will have more customers. You can do this by checking the places where people travel the most.

The more people travel, the more revenue you’ll get as they’ll leave their luggage to you and leave to enjoy their day luggage free. You will have to invest some money at the start but, trust me if this business takes off, you’ll be playing for money in no time. You will have to study the market and your competitors. You will have to get through the surviving phase first as there will be businesses who will try to take you down.

Just keep your prices reasonable and customers will be in no time to use your service.



2. What prices you should keep



At first, you will want to make the most out of your business as you’ve just started it. But considering you’ll have no reviews, no one will really use your service.

Try to keep the prices low at first, once you’ve made enough sales and gathered enough feedback, you can start by raising prices a little higher but not too high.

Do some research on your competitors and learn from them and understand what they do to generate revenue. Learning from your competitors is very important, there is a reason they survived the first stage.





3. Keep other expenses in mind



The capital that you’ve invested is going to be one-time cost, but there will be more day-to-day costs that you will have to cover such as electricity bill, wages etc. You will have to keep them in mind if you wish to keep running your business.





4. Strategies to increase revenue



At that point, you will have to think of strategies to increase your revenue, there are many things you can do such as advertising your business online, on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. They are known to be the best platforms when it comes to promoting something.



Or you can start some sort of deal such as letting them store one bag for free if they have two. You will attract more customers this way thus, your revenue will increase which will also increase your brand image

