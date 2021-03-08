There is no denying that over the last few years, compared to the stock market and its volatile state, gold has been a very stable investment prospect with steady and consistent growth. With that in mind, many retirement investors are choosing gold IRAs to hedge and diversify their portfolios against inflation and market volatility.

Although it generally the case that the majority of IRA investors make investments into more conventional assets like funds, stocks, and bonds, the tax code leaves the door open for precious metal investments like silver and gold, through special accounts.

Although it is potentially more lucrative for the investor, going down the route of investing in precious metals in this way is a lot more complicated than conventional IRA investments.

Normal accounts can be set up and operating using an appropriate custodian. Whereas, there is more involved for gold IRA investments, such as finding an approved depository in addition to locating a custodian.

The investor needs to purchase and transfer the gold through the depository in a way that the custodian will be able to manage it. Therefore, to successfully invest in precious metals, IRA investors need to work with a reputable IRA company that specializes in gold investments.

To that end, to help you pick out the right IRA company, we are going to discuss some of the most reputable.

Goldco Precious Metals

One of the things that set Goldco Precious Metals apart from many other IRA companies out there is its dedication to providing the best customer service and support it possibly can.

This is emphasized by the fact that it was awarded an AAA rating by the Business Consumer Alliance and an A+ rating from Better Business Bureau. Its ethical business practices, dependability, and reviews published by customers regarding its customer service were driving forces behind these ratings.

Although a major downside is the fact you need to invest a minimum of $25,000, they offer competitive rates and 5% back in silver coins when you invest at least $50,000 or more and provide extensive resources to help educate their customers.

Augusta Precious Metals

Augusta Precious Metals is the next company we want to discuss. The thing that makes them stand out from others is the fact they have the most transparent fee structure and affordably low costs. Aren’t there lots of companies out there that state they have a low-price fee structure? That’s true, there are, but when you actually lift the lid on what they offer, not all the fees and charges you are expected to pay are clearly stated.

Another company that has been scored highly by both the BCA and BBB, Augusta Precious Metals is a family-run business that has built a strong reputation of integrity and transparency. Read more at this Augusta Metals review.

Regal Assets

One thing that many new to IRA investments find difficult to navigate through is IRA rollovers. When you choose to invest through Regal Assets, a company that around 95% of its business is solely rollovers, you know you are in good hands.

As well as having a comprehensive and quantifiable track record with IRA rollovers, they also offer zero fees and charges on IRA transfers and rollovers. Another huge benefit of choosing Regal Assets is the minimum investment required to open an account of just $10,000. Which, if you have been keeping track, is considerably lower than others featured in our list.

Over its short history of just 11 years, it has managed to amass a huge customer base and is considered one of the best related in the industry.