Using an online time clock can help run your business smoothly and limit risks. Running a business means you need to watch everything that is going on. You want to ensure your employees are doing their job without micromanaging them. If you’re a manager, you want to find ways to keep an eye out for your team but still be able to give them the freedom they deserve.

Sometimes, that doesn’t always happen. Most people who make up your team will be kind and want to help your business grow. However, some employees will want to take advantage of you and abuse your older time clock system. This is why it should be your number one goal to switch to an online time clock if you haven’t already.

You may not know this, but there are ways that an employee can abuse their time clocks with other systems. It’s easier to get away with, harder to catch, and may leave you frustrated. Time theft should not be tolerated, but how can you stop it if you can’t see it? You may not know what to look for, and that is where we come in to help you.

Here is a list of all the ways employees can abuse the time clock you have now.

4 Ways Employees Can Abuse Outdated Time Tracking Systems

Having to always keep up with your team is impossible; you can’t be there to watch every team member punch in. Using an older time punching system means that these situations are more likely happen to happen. If you switch to a new online time clock software, these risks can be limited.

Buddy Punching – Buddy punching occurs when one employee punches time for a coworker even when they are not there. Someone could be running late and call their friend to punch them in so they won’t lose any hours. This is good for them but makes you and your business lose money. It should be limited, and an online timecard system can do that for you.

Falsifying Hours – When using an old time tracking system that is done all by hand, it is easier to add a few minutes extra each day. An employee can easily add a few more hours in to make it look like they worked more. This means they get paid more for work they did not do. Modern online time clock software can automatically capture work hours in real-time and reduce unnecessary manual adjustments.

Skipping Breaks – If you have mandatory breaks, your employees could be skipping them because it allows them to make more money. However, the opposite can be said as well. If they know you don’t keep a close eye on breaks, they may take more breaks than do any work. This could also be theft of company time. Online timesheet software allows you to alert employees of upcoming breaks and be alerted if a worker skipped a requirement break.

Punching Out Early – With ancient time tracking systems, an employee can easily leave early and fix the records later, and you would have no idea. Conversely, the employee could leave later in the day to gain more hours, and you would not know why. Either way, they get paid more than they should be. Online time clock software allows you to limit when employees can punch time and notify you if they leave work outside their scheduled hours.

Most employees would never do this to an owner or manager they are dedicated to, but it does occur. You should be prepared for these situations to happen, and it is your job to limit these occurrences. They are risky and can lead to a reduction in profit, but luckily you can invest in employee timesheet software to help.

Labor costs are often the most significant expenses in a business. Of course, you want to pay your team everything they are owed, but no more than that. With online time clock solutions, you can ensure accurate payroll and limit risks that can harm your business. Everyone will know that you can see who punches in, what they’re working on, and how productive someone is. This can save you time, money and create a stress-free workspace.