Hair transplant is relatively cheaper in Turkey, and we have compiled a list of some of the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey. It is important to note that this list is completely unbiased.

Despite some highly skilled surgeons, Turkish hair transplant clinics are cheaper as compared to many other countries because of several reasons. For example, one of the major reasons for this is the subsidy provided by the government to these clinics.

The Turkish government has invested a hefty amount in the health tourism sector in the last decade. Tourism is one major revenue-generating sector for Turkey, but it was facing a crisis for several years. However, the government made some decisions to boost the tourism sector again.

Top 5 Hair Transplant Clinics In Turkey

In this article, we have enlisted some of the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey. These clinics provide you with high-quality services through world class professionals, and that too at a very low price.

1- Hermest Hair Transplant Clinic

Die Welt stated this clinic as “best hair transplant clinic with best hair transplant in Europe” in 2008. Hermest has been offering unparalleled hair transplant services for 17 years. Moreover, Hermest is the world’s most successful clinic in terms of most number of successful hair transplants.

There is minimal hair loss after the transplant from Hermest, and they have a 99 per cent success ratio. A hair transplant from Hermest gives your hair a natural and dense look. On average, their hair transplant cost ranges from 1,500€ to 3,500€.

2- Dr Keser Hair Clinic

Dr Keser is one of the pioneers of hair transplant in Turkey. He has his own clinic in Ankara and has written several books on hair transplant. Moreover, Dr Keser has also trained many hair transplant surgeons as well.

Dr Keser is more famous in rich people because he provides premium quality services at relatively higher prices. He charges 3.5€ per graft for a hair transplant. So, if a person opts for a 3000 graft hair transplant, the total charges will be almost 10,500€.

3- Asmed Hair Transplant

They have the latest technology to perform hair art style operations and can meet your expectations very easily. They have a highly qualified staff which keeps you involved in the process to get maximum results. To get the best possible results, you have to fully cooperate with them throughout the process and the after-care stage. They also charge €3.5 per graft.

4- AHD Hair Transplant Clinic

This clinic based in Antalya and run by one of the most famous hair transplant surgeons in Turkey, Dr Hakan Doganay. Apart from hair transplant, he also offers his services in cosmetic surgeries as well. Their prices range between 7,000€ to 10,000€.

5- FBM Medical Center

Samsun is enriched with many hair transplant centres, but FBM is certainly one of the bests. This clinic is a centre of attractions, especially for males, as it yields maximum results. Apart from hair transplantation, this clinic also deals in nose and breast aesthetics. That is why people prefer this clinic for various reasons. Their charges for hair transplant ranges between 2,000€ to 4,000€.

Source: https://turkeyhairtransplantcost.com/best-hair-transplant-in-turkey/