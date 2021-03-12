It is no hidden thing that the demand for houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs), increased rapidly in the last few years. Therefore, it grabbed the attention of many investors who want great rental yield at minimum cost. If planned and managed carefully, HMOs can work wonderfully for some investors. While for others, it is a long list of legal obligations.

Whether you are planning to invest in an HMO property or a Landlord looking to expand the revenue, you need to know what HMO is and what benefits and pitfalls it offers. We will briefly introduce you to HMO in case you are new to this term opens HMO Property Designs:

What is an HMO?

Houses in multiple occupation or houses of multiple occupancy are legal terms used for property where three or more tenants live together. These tenants share the same household though they are not family members.

Each tenant has a separate bedroom; some may include an en suite, depending on the apartment’s rent. All tenants have some sharer facilities like communal sitting, kitchen, or bathroom. Now let’s weigh the benefits and pitfalls of investing in an HMO property.

Pros OF Investing In An HMO

With increased property demand, this type of household is trending among the tenants as well as investors. Here are some pros:

Unparalleled Financial Benefits : With fluctuated rental prices, HMOs offer a constant flow of money, i.e., it has more rental yields than single-let properties. Moreover, the cash flow is regular even in an uncertain situation like a global pandemic.

Cons OF Investing In An HMO

Not everything is bright in this picture; here are some pitfalls of investing in an HMO:

More Responsibility: As compared to single-let properties, there is more responsibility on the Landlord in HMOs. They have to pay the utility bills themselves, even if some tenants are paying the rent late.

You need to be mindful of all aspects of HMOs before investing in this big project. As per our experience, though it requires some hard work, the results and revenues are worth the effort.