The video gaming world is poised to offer rollercoaster experiences each year. And like the major annual events they are, game releases cause some of the most significant social media buzzes. Often, the biggest buzz in the gaming world is either from a recent release of an Xbox or a PlayStation console. With the year still in its infancy, many game lovers are already looking forward to an exciting release on all gaming platforms.

Meanwhile, some services like the Xbox Game Pass and Apple Arcade have continuously caused some noise of their own, offering a Netflix-like feeling to the gaming world. If you are a game lover, this article promises to reveal some of the most mind-blowing releases to hit the gaming industry recently. We’ll highlight the most newsworthy releases of four categories: the Most Popular New Game Releases, the Most Unpopular Video Game Release, the Most Controversial Game Release, and finally… drum roll, the Most Anticipated Video Game Release of 2021.

Most Popular New Release: Hitman 3

One of the most popular new game releases is the Hitman 3 (a.k.a, Hitman III). This latest installment into the Hitman series seems to conclude the long-run creation of this game. The new Hitman 3 begins as Agent 47 returns to his ruthless profession for one of his career’s most important contracts. In this final installment, Agent 47 has no choice but to join forces with a long-lost companion, Lucas Grey, and he gets support from his Agency handler. All for an ultimate final mission: to eradicate the partners of Providence.

Hitman 3 sticks to its regular adventure game and stealth genre category. On the 20th of January of 2021, it became available on:

Microsoft Windows

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Stadia

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

Like Hitman 3’s predecessors, this installment features six new locations (Dartmoor, Chongqing, Dubai, Romania, Berlin, Mendoza), new persistent shortcuts, and PlayStation VR compatibility (on the PS4 version). Players can’t get enough of the complete freedom to move the player about and the thrilling story mode it offers as a third and final installment.

Most UNpopular Video Game Release: Cyberpunk 2077

Of the many new releases, one game that stood out as unpopular and not a major fan favorite is Cyberpunk 2077. The entry is a type of open-world action story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with glamor. The play starts with players assuming V’s role, who is an outlaw mercenary in search of a unique implant that is supposed to be the key to immortality. It allows you to customize the play by changing the character’s skill set, cyberware, and playstyle.

Cyberpunk 2077 takes its genre spot as an action-role-playing game. On the 10th of December, 2020, Cyberpunk became available on:

Microsoft Windows

PlayStation 4

Stadia

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S

The gameplay in this action-packed entry has a first-person perspective as V. With V, players can take cover, run, aim, slide, jump, and double jump. In Night City, you can roam free in its six available regions. One of the significant hate towards this game is the constant glitches and slow processing attached to its build. Gamers have mostly complained about the lack of focus from its creators when finalizing the game. However, the game’s storyline is passable, albeit a turnoff for most.

Most Controversial Game Release: Six Days in Fallujah

When games get a release, one hidden desire by many developers is for the game to spark some form of controversy and polarized buzz. One of the most controversial recent game releases is Six Days in Fallujah. This is a game re-enacting the events that took place during the Iraq war. The plot is about the siege by the squad of the U.S. Marines for six days.

Six Days in Fallujah falls under the genre tactical shooter and first-person shooting game. The initial announcement of the game in 2009 saw feedback from people all over the world, especially Iraq and the US, that tagged it insensitive. The game released by Konami stopped as the backlash was getting too much. For now, it is only available on Microsoft Windows. Many saw the game as having poor taste, considering the Iraq War was still on and former Lieutenant Colonel from the 1st Battalion referred to the game as flippant. For some, their loved ones died as a result of the happenings in Fallujah, leading to controversy.

Most Anticipated Video Game Release of 2021: Resident Evil Village

2020 offered some of the best games one could wish to play, and we can only expect something bigger and better with 2021. Amongst the many expected game releases between now and the end of the year, one of the most anticipated is the Resident Evil Village. The Resident Evil Village (a.k.a, Resident Evil VIII) brings to your console one of the best survival horror game series. It will continue in its old-fashioned theme, revolving around the same main character, with the first-person viewing experience's return.

Resident Evil Village sits comfortably on the genre, survival horror. It will become available on all platforms:

Microsoft Windows

PlayStation 4 & 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

It will be out on all platforms on the 7th of May 2021. This installment of the horror series happens in an explorable village; hence, the name. The game will feature a similar type of briefcase found in Resident Evil 4 and a merchant, The Duke, who sells healing items and weapons to the player. If there’s one thing gamers love about the franchise Resident Evil, it is the power-packed storyline and thrills the game brings.

If you are a gamer or a lover of all game-related news updates, you can hop on the social media train and follow the latest discussions about these releases. We’re all looking forward to having just as much fun talking about new video game entries as we’ll have playing them.