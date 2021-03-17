Custom size, custom printed wholesale boxes are available for your products. Printing and packaging companies are specialized in custom printed packaging and die cut mailer packaging boxes, so experts receive many questions by phone and email. On average once a week expert is asked some dissimilarities of the following: “Is custom printing less costly if you go with a standard, stock size?”

That shows a basic misunderstanding of how custom printed packaging boxes are printed. Although there are brands that will make inkjet or post print packaging boxes that are already developed, that process has restrictions and can be very expensive.

Like us, most brands use a much faster flexographic method which results in a much more reasonable cost because the copy is pre-printed on the board before it is developed into packaging boxes. In simple words, custom printed packaging boxes are generated for a custom order, so there are no stock or standard sizes. By the way, this also means you can get the same size you require, not just something that is “close and present.”

Custom Printed Corrugated Mailers, Reason for Affordable Printed Packaging:

Most people are charmingly surprised when they get how comparably inexpensive custom packaging boxes can be. It helps when professionals help them realize their “plain” packaging boxes are really already printed. When you glance at the outside bottom of most packaging boxes, you will likely see a developer’s cert stamp, an eco-message, a recycled logo, or perhaps a developer’s name printed there. Your packaging boxes may not be printed with your copy, but they are already printed by and for the box developers. Since printing is already part of the developing process, your copy can generally be added simply and reasonably. Most stocks die cut mailers are not printed, but it can be added with a comparably small, onetime financing in a print plate.

Why Does Ink Coverage Have Slightest Impact on the Price?

Another very usual question generally asked about die cut mailers is, “How much more is it if you print brand logo on all four sides, and not just two?” Like packaging boxes, die cut mailer boxes are printed before they are generally transformed into packaging, so every panel is printed concurrently and at the same “cost.”

The print plate cost might be strike by a flood coat or substantial ink coverage, but that is a one-time cost. If the packaging price is influenced at all with heavy ink coverage, the distinction is pennies and the expert’s advice is usually “go for it.”

Why Do So Many Businesses, Not Deal with Custom Printed Packaging?

Some considered customers question why so many businesses do what we do and why some very large “stock box” internet sellers do not deal custom printed packaging. The sincere, straightforward answer is that selling custom printed packaging boxes takes a lot more time and conveys greater risk.

The time needed – A new or first-time custom printed project takes a lot more time because of the number of instructions involved. Professionals work very hard to make it as pain-free as possible for the buyers, but there is no question that the agreements for the vital proof, plate, and colors engross time. In some situations, press compliances are done as experts actually supervise the job being run on the press. Professionals look at all this as financing of time that is designed to result in completely customer satisfaction and a long-term connection with valued customers.

Potential Possibility – Packaging boxes that are printed imperfectly or incorrectly will only have scrap value, so the stakes can be high. However, suppose you as an expert, resist the urge to cut corners and follow your “customer friendly” process to the letter. In that case, designers eliminate the possibility and end up with a happy client and end-users.

A Slogan to Meet Up To:

One of my all-time favorite advertising slogans comes from Sym’s Clothing, known for “An educated end-user is our best customer.” We also agree with that philosophy full heartedly and feel a wholehearted responsibility to help enlighten a market that has been misguided or even misleads into trusting custom printing is costly and hard to accomplish.

On a regular basis, and as often as possible via our script (blogs and articles) or in presentation, we demonstrate that it is simply not right. Professional’s aim is always to help their customers make instructed decisions about their packaging.

Experts are well aware of the style setting strategies and they work on those strategies to boost your brand reputation. Get your custom created packaging boxes for the advertisement and exhibition of your products printed with your brand’s logo and theme colors. Because the outlook and exclusive packaging force the buyers to have a glance at the items. The entire printing and packaging of the custom packaging case that fits the goods catch the potential customers’ attention before buying decisions.