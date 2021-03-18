Robotic process automation has the potential to completely change the way businesses work. Gartner predicts that RPA software revenue projected to reach $2 billion in 2021, which is an increase of almost 20% from 2020. What’s more, the RPA market is predicted to grow at double-digit rates through to 2024. Robiquity explain more about the impact RPA can have on businesses.

The challenges of RPA

Implementing RPA can have huge benefits for businesses of all sizes, but it’s important to have the right foundations in place. This allows the software, or robots, to use the data in order to correctly automate the necessary processes. Without this, it can be difficult to achieve standardisation to ensure inputs are as they should be.

Scaling up RPA should also be undertaken carefully. Consider beginning with simple RPA first before widening the automation scope and introducing additional technologies.

Thirdly, successful delivery is everything when it comes to RPA. Without a smart and proven model, you may not get the results you’re hoping for from your automation solution.

RPA could change the way businesses work for the better, but what difference could it really make?

The impact of RPA

RPA could become instrumental in how a business operates. It is particularly helpful in freeing up employees’ time by looking after the mundane and repetitive processes, leaving staff to work on higher value tasks.

The implementation of robots and RPA could result in heightened morale amongst your workforce, leading to increased job satisfaction. As RPA can help to streamline those more monotonous tasks, staff can focus on more stimulating and rewarding jobs. Furthermore, RPA can help to remove human error, which may lead to a quicker turnaround and better customer satisfaction too.

In some instances, RPA can assist with marketing, increasing your efforts to deliver tailored content. Creating personalised content for a target audience can take time and manpower, but RPA could automate some of the processes. This includes the likes of monitoring customer activity, or even identifying preferences to help you increase the chance of success in your marketing campaigns.

Preparation and prediction are two crucial elements of running a business, but they can be the trickiest. RPA can use past data to aggregate trends and determine what is most likely to come next, allowing your business to be prepared and ahead of the curve.