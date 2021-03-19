The task of driving more traffic to your website requires some amazing skills and techniques. No doubt, it is very important to drive traffic to your website to attract potential customers that would help your business to flourish. For this reason, marketers and website owners invest a lot of time and money to enhance their online presence and one of the most popular strategies used for this purpose is SEO.

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization, it helps in improving the rank and visibility of a website in search results. Here are 7 effective SEO service techniques that could help drive more traffic to your website.

User-friendly

A user-friendly website is one that is easily navigable by the user and has a good web design as well. Websites with web designs are less likely not to get highly ranked by Google. Google determines your site’s quality, if your website is slow or outdated; you will not be able to rank good and might even lose some of your potential customers. So make sure that your website is user-friendly.

Voice Search

Don’t ignore the voice search feature. Almost 72% of people who use smartphones, admit that they use the voice search feature on a daily basis.

Target Locals

Around half of the searches on Google are related to local information. Therefore, you must consider local SEO as well to improve your business’s visibility.

Use YouTube SEO

YouTube is the second largest search engine but unfortunately, even SEO professionals outlook its importance. Make SEO-friendly videos by creating compelling video titles and descriptions with some powerful keywords.

Mobile Friendly

As more than half of the searches take place on mobile, therefore it is very important to ensure that your website is mobile-friendly. Also, Google itself announced in March 2020 that it will consider the mobile version of the website to crawl and rank websites. So it would be better to focus more on the mobile experience.

Create Backlinks

We all know how important links are in Search Engine Optimization. Broken or spam links can affect the ranking of your site negatively. However, sites with backlink profiles can be flagged for manual review and if your website couldn’t clear the manual review then you could find yourself in hot water. In order to avoid such a situation, try to make sure that your content consists of links from both bigger as well as smaller sites as it makes the website look more natural.

Evaluate SEO Performance

Monitoring your SEO results is yet another very important technique. Take out some time to monitor, evaluate and report your SEO performance as it will help you to pinpoint the areas where you are lacking. Also, it will allow you to improve your marketing strategies in the future.

These techniques are definitely going to help you improve your website’s visibility; still, if you want to seek professional guidance then there are a number of reliable SEO services that will improve your website’s rankings such as Grapefruit SEO agency.These services help businesses improve their search rankings and build a strategy that can be fruitful in getting more audience.