Since the news of the third lockdown, many business owners have shut their doors and employees have once more found themselves either working from home, or furloughed. Whilst an end date has been announced and it is almost a light at the end of the tunnel, it is still important to ensure that your business premises is completely safe whether no one is there, or if you are working on reduced staff.

Unfortunately, many closed shops, pubs and restaurants are being targeted for their alcohol and money as it is seen as an easy target in the eyes of criminals.

Following this rise in cases, UK Police are urging businesses to reinforce their security measures to prevent their businesses from being targeted.

In the following article, written in partnership with Brunel Fire & Security, leading Security Company Bristol, we will cover some of the most important security tips to help you deal with the security risks and have the peace of mind that your premises is safe.

Review your Security System

Making sure that you regularly review your security system and run a range of tests can be vitally important, especially as we are in lockdown. In fact, some systems allow you to do this remotely, meaning that you won’t have to travel unnecessarily.

If you are worried that your business premises is vulnerable to intruders, then it is important to speak to an expert, who’ll be able to advise you on the best security system for the space.

Consider Access Control Privileges

Access control systems can be an incredibly helpful method of dictating who does and doesn’t have access to your business premises. Such a system will allow you to revoke and set varying levels of access to different staff members. Therefore, you can allow only staff and personnel who are required to enter the business to have access, reducing the risk of potential theft.

Installing a CCTV System to Deter Crime

CCTV cameras are an excellent way to deter theft, especially those which allow for remote viewing and motion detecting. These systems are associated with reducing vehicle crime and property crime.

It can be a good idea to reposition cameras, if necessary, to cover both entrances and exits.

Keep The Space Lit

A great way to make your business premises look less empty is by keeping lights on within the building and around the perimeter. In fact, some building management systems will allow lights to come on with a timer system, making it much less inviting to potential intruders.

Ensure There is a Shutdown Checklist

If you still have employees visiting the building, or even if you are popping in yourself, to ensure everything is in order, it’s important to have a shutdown checklist. This will ensure that before the last person leaves, the building is left in the safest position possible. This checklist can include items such as;

Turn off all appliances,

Switch off all computers,

Turn on the alarm system,

Turn on lighting timers,

Turn down the thermostat.

Check Your Insurance and Make Sure Contact Information is Correct

It is important to take the time to read over and review your insurance documents to make sure that you have all of the necessary coverage that you need.

Also, make sure that, in the event of an alarm going off, relevant contact information is up to date and the individual listed is fully aware of their responsibilities and what they will need to do. Ensure that the person chosen is also in the vicinity of the building and has reliable means of accessing the business.

The current situation is already difficult for businesses, and the last thing you need as a business owner is a security breach. Such a situation could impact your business hugely and after all, prevention is always much better than a cure. We hope that the above tips have given you some idea as to how you can strengthen your business security measures and further protect both your staff and your premises as a whole.