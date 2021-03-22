If you think running a business is hard, wait till you have to find ways to advertise it. Link building is one of the best ways to advertise your business, but it is not as easy as it sounds and requires a lot of hard work and dedication.

Convincing random strangers to come to your website and buy products from you takes a lot of time. You have to follow up on a proper strategy and make sure that your link building game is up to the mark so that other websites link to your business without asking, and people buy products from you without a doubt.

If you try to run a link building campaign on your own, it is going to take you years to develop a successful methodology. Due to this exact reason, link building agencies like https://www.globexoutreach.com/ offer effective services to their clients so that they take the burden of link building off their shoulders.

In this article, I am going to take some burden off your shoulder, too, by highlighting five underrated link building ideas that you can implement to gain a following for your ecommerce website.

Guest Posting on Relevant Websites

The very first and the most beneficial thing you can do for your ecommerce website is to publish content about your services on other relevant websites. All you have to do is to give value to your readers, and they will be happy to read your articles and blog posts.

A lot of publishing websites allow businesses to insert a few links in the articles and blogs. You can use this as an opportunity to bring new traffic and followers back to your website. However, before you begin your guest posting campaign, you should research the publishing website to make sure it’s relevant.

Partner With Local Businesses

Another thing that can help you boost your ecommerce sales is to partner up with other local businesses in your area. Even if you are running your business online, you rely on the local community for sales, which is why you must advertise your business in front of them so that they know about you.

The more connections you make in your niche, the better it is going to be for you in the long term as you can easily get more links for your website. It is a very efficient way of raising awareness about your brand and joining the local forces so that you create a name for yourself.

Offer Products for Review

As you are running an ecommerce website, you might have a lot of products in your catalog that you might want to advertise. The best way to do so is to look for websites that do product reviews for the items you want to advertise and reach out to them.

Getting positive reviews about products on your website is going to create a lot of hype about your business. People are going to feel confident when they buy products from you, and you can also earn a backlink to your website through these product reviews.

Host PR Events

Just because digital marketing is so prevalent these days doesn’t mean that you have to give up on traditional marketing methods. Hosting PR events and launch parties is still one of the most lucrative ways to make a name for your business and attract a lot of customers.

However, you have to be precise with your marketing strategy when hosting a PR event as it is going to cost you’re a considerable amount of money. Make sure that you achieve all your short and long term goals through the event and get proper coverage so that you get value for your money.

Look for Brand Mentions

Running an online website means that you have to make it easier for people to find you on the internet. If people don’t know who you are and what you do, they will never be able to learn what products you are offering and what makes you the best in the business.

Anytime someone mentions your brand on the internet, you get a free opportunity to earn a link back to your website. You can use different tools like Google Analytics to keep an eye on every time someone mentions your website. You can then follow through on that mention and ask them to link the mention so that you earn valuable visitors.