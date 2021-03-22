The saying choose a job you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life is absolutely true. If you enjoy what you’re doing, that dread and boredom associated with going to work disappears! Monday mornings become just as fun as Friday night, which is how life should be.

If you’re passionate about beauty, the beauty sector could be exactly where you should be working. People have always invested money in how they look, but with the rise of social media and beauty influencers, appearance is more important than ever. This has led to a booming industry with tons of career potential, especially in nails.

Why Become a Nail Technician?

If you already love keeping your nails looking gorgeous, why not make a living out of it? Women in the UK spend on average £161 million every year collectively just on their nails, including having them professionally done, so there’s no doubt there’s a lot of money to be made here. Thanks to the likes of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna, who are never spotted without uber long acrylics, having your nails done has become a must for every stylish person out there. If you decide to take one of the available nail courses and become a technician, there’s a massive audience to market yourself to.

But, of course, it’s not just about money. If you love nail art and beauty, you’re going to adore a career as a nail technician. You can get creative by playing around with different designs, use trends to inspire your nail art, and chat about beauty with your customers every day. Sounds amazing, right? There’s also a lot of career paths you can take once you’re qualified. If you enjoy being part of a team, you can work in a salon, or if you’re more of a free-spirit, then you can become your own boss and freelance. No more 9 to 5 workdays for you! One day, you might even have enough clients to open your own salon, creating a beauty empire that you’re at the head of.

How to Choose the Right Nail Technician Course

If you’re sold on the idea of becoming a nail technician, the first thing you have to do is find the right course for you. Whilst it’s great that you don’t have to go back to college or get a degree to become a nail artist, it is a good idea to do a quick course that’ll get you a qualification. This will open plenty of doors for you, both if you want to work in a salon or be your own boss.

When looking for the right nail course, make sure you find one that offers a Level 3 nail technician qualification. Your course should also be accredited by a recognised body, such as CPD, so you know the syllabus is up to standard. Even once you’ve checked for these, be sure to do a quick Google search of the company to check out reviews! You can learn a lot from what past students have said, including whether it’s going to be the right course for you or if there are any red flags.

Finally, check if the course contains everything you want to learn. There’s a lot of knowledge needed to become a nail technician, especially if you want to offer a wide range of services, so be sure to pick a course that covers as much as possible!

Other Things You’ll Need to Get Started

If you want to become a freelance nail technician, the startup costs are super low, making it a great freelance career option! All you’ll need is the right equipment to start offering nail services, such as the solutions for acrylic nails, tools for nail art, and plenty of polish options. You don’t need a salon or studio to get started either. Simply offer at-home services where you visit your client, or let them come to your own home – just make sure it’s welcoming, peaceful, and stylish so that you provide a great experience.

Start Your New Career Journey

Becoming a nail technician and opting for a career you love will be one of the best decisions you’ll make – we’re sure of it! It’s a fun, rewarding, creative job that definitely has the potential for high earnings. Whether you want to be your own boss or work in a salon, just remember to find the right course for you, and you’ll be off to a great start.