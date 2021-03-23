Free slots are the most popular way to play pokies without making a cash commitment. However, no deposit casino bonuses provide an alternative that allows punters to engage in free play but with the potential to land real money payouts. No deposit offers are popular bonuses that do not require a cash commitment. In most cases, these promos are reserved for new players after opening an account but before depositing into them.

No deposit bonuses are usually in the form of a small amount of money or free spins. The bonuses are often geared towards free spins by either being limited to the category or pokies carrying the highest clearance rate for their playthrough terms. Some slot machines are targeted more than others in these bonuses, some of which are available in GGBet Casino as well. Here are the best slot machines to play online using no deposit incentives.

Golden Goddess

Golden Goddess is a cult status pokie by IGT that has been around since 2013. It is a very popular choice in the catalogue of free online casino games no download no registration but can be played with no deposit bonuses as well.

The fantasy theme game tells the love story of a golden-haired goddess and an earthly man. The coalition of their worlds happens on five reels with 40 bet lines that accept wagers between 40 and 2000 credits. The 94.75% payout percentage slot pays as much as 1000x the line stake for five slot logos activating a bet line. The icon also plays the wild in the Golden Goddess free slots that can replace all others aside from the red rose that plays the slot machine’s scatter. Three of these icons activate the free spins bonus. The roses can appear stacked on the second to fourth reels that reveal the icon selected before the free spins begin.

Starburst

NetEnt’s Starburst is a timeless title that has dominated popularity lists since its release in 2013. Despite being a simple online slot game, its popularity has been catapulted by its affiliation to many no deposit bonuses in NetEnt online casinos. The five-reel game features a blend of the popular gems and cosmos theme that radiates the arcade era. With ten bet lines, the game plays with wagers between 0.01 and 100 credits. Most of its icons appear as gems with classic BAR and red sevens thrown into the mix. The icons pay as follows:

Symbol Payouts for Three For Four For Five Purple gem 5 10 25 Blue gem 5 10 25 Orange gem 7 15 40 Green gem 8 20 50 Yellow gem 10 25 60 Red seven 25 60 120 BAR 50 200 250

The multicoloured star denotes the wild symbol, and it appears on the second to fourth reels. The wilds expand to cover the entire column they sit on before activating a respin. Up to three respins can be triggered at a go.

Rainbow Riches

Rainbow Riches is one of Barcrest’s most popular slot games, and it has inspired numerous sequels over the years. The slot machine blesses players with the luck of the Irish in the form of rainbows, pots of gold, and four-leaf clovers. Visually, Rainbow Riches does not compare to modern slots that come with flashy images. While its audiovisuals are still stuck in the past decade, it remains popular thanks to its three exciting bonus features. These incentives activate using different scatter symbols, and they are:

Road to Riches – takes players through a cash path that ends when it stops on the COLLECT tile.

– takes players through a cash path that ends when it stops on the COLLECT tile. Pots of Gold – provides gold, silver, and bronze pots containing wins up to 500x the total stake.

– provides gold, silver, and bronze pots containing wins up to 500x the total stake. Wishing Well – acts as a picking round where gamblers choose one of three wishing wells to land up to 500x the total bet.

Thor Infinity Reels

Reel Play’s Thor Infinity Reels follows in the footsteps of Odin Infinity Reels by the same developer. The three-reel game centres on the power of Odin’s eldest son, Thor, famous for being the god of thunder. The playing grid is covered in helmets, hammers, shields, and weapons that pay from 0.75x to 2.5x the coin value. While this range may not sound lucrative, but it looks up with the infinity reels feature. With every winning combination, a reel is added to the right of the screen. The added symbols spin while the rest remain in place to increase the chances of making the combination bigger. The reels are added infinitely until no more combos are created. Thor Infinity Reels awards the jackpot win of 888x the bet when twelve extra reels are in view.

Book of Dead

Like Starburst, Book of Dead has remained a popular slot for years thanks to Play’n GO’s provision of generous no deposit bonuses. These incentives are mostly made exclusive to the title, which leaves players no choice but to engage it once they claim the tabled free spins or money. The pokie draws its inspiration from the classic Book of Ra title by Novomatic and has sent the ‘Book of’ style games into overdrive.

The Book of Dead slot rampages through ancient Egyptian tombs in search of treasures valued up to 5000 credits in combination wins. The book in question appears as both the wild and scatter. As the scatter, it awards ten free spins when it covers three to five tiles, and one icon is chosen randomly to be an expanding symbol.

The Faces of Freya

Not many slot machines pay homage to female gods, but Play’n GO changes that narrative with The Faces of Freya slot. The game focuses on Freya, the Viking goddess of love, sex, war, gold, beauty, and fertility. This deity’s ambition and subtle seduction are captured on five reels that sit at the centre of lush green plains, running as far as the eye can see. The relaxing visuals of the game take a decisive turn when the level bonus rounds are active, including:

Level 1 – Sorcery

Level 2 – Love

Level 3 – War

Level 4 – Spins of Folkvang

These bonuses award free spins with different accompanying features like multipliers and wilds.

African Quest

African Quest is a slot by Triple Edge Studios with five reels and 1024 win ways. The mobile slot plays with stakes up to 15 credits per round. Playing the slot comes with long dry spells due to the highly volatile engine used, but it has a decent potential of paying up to 5600x the placed bet. The lion is the most valuable icon of all, paying up to 7.5x the line wager: the elephant, rhino, giraffe, and zebra pay between 3x and 3.5x. The free spins are triggered when three Africa scatters appear. Players choose between three options that carry between five and forty free spins with accompanying multipliers of up to 4x.

Jammin Jars

Jammin Jars milked the success of candy games like Candy Crush. The Push Gaming slot features a grand playtable of eight reels on eight rows. The game has plenty to offer in its Tetris-style game strategy, including free spins accompanied by multiplier wilds. The highly volatile game can pay as much as 20,000 times the stake in a single round activated by bets between 0.20 and 100 credits. The game has a decent house edge with an RTP rate of 96.83%

Closing Thoughts

The potential to use no deposit bonuses to collect gambling tips in these slot machines varies from one online casino to another. The attached terms and conditions are also unique in each casino. Ensure you read through them to confirm that they are lenient, especially the wagering requirements and shelf lives. The requirements should offer a window to win money and cash it out.