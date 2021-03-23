Few things are as eye-opening and invigorating as travel. Travel broadens your horizons, taking you to new places and refreshing both your mind and body with a new change of scenery.

However, travel that doesn’t go smoothly can really put a damper on the entire experience. To make your next trip as effortless as possible, check out these tips so the only memorable travel events are the ones in galleries or in epic scenic adventures.

Pack Smart

Wise packing approaches will not only save valuable space in your suitcase, but it will also prevent you from getting held up at security. When planning your itinerary, keep in mind appropriate attire, like rugged walking shoes for day hikes or formal wear for a night out, and pack only what you will need for each activity.

Most avid travelers know that packing cubes are a great space saving option, as they can squeeze in an extra outfit or two while keeping your suitcase organized and tidy. For the rest of your packing list, use small, clear containers or bags to bring any toiletries, medications and even any extra self care items like face masks, CBD oil or essential oils.

Make Copies of Important Documents

Every traveler’s nightmare is to misplace or lose sensitive or vital documents such as passports, itineraries or maps. Don’t get caught without the address to your hotel, especially in areas where the language barrier would make things a lot more complicated.

It is helpful to store important information on your phone so you can easily access important travel information. Some avid travelers prefer making physical copies of each document, keeping them close to their person at all times. Whatever method you choose, just make sure to protect both the original and copied versions while on the go.

Take a Tour Beforehand

Even before you touch down at your destination, you can explore some of the sights and scenery from the comfort of your own home. Many national parks, galleries, famous hikes and popular museums have virtual tours available online, so you can adequately plan and get a feel for your experience ahead of time.

Search for Deals

The busiest travel days happen on the weekend — Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — so if you’re looking for a deal, schedule your arrivals and departures on weekdays to save some cash. Tuesdays, especially, usually have the lowest prices for travelers.

When looking for deals online, make sure you set your browser to its incognito mode. Websites can track when you’ve looked at certain locations, boosting the price upward every time you search. Dodge those practices by searching on a browser that won’t store your history or cookies so that you see only the lowest prices for your destinations.

Prepare for Photo Ops

When traveling with a group, you’ll want at least one group photo, but asking other tourists or locals to snap a picture for you can often get a little complicated. By packing a small, travel-sized tripod, and using a phone or camera with a self timer mode, you can grab a group photo everywhere you go without ever having to ask for assistance.

Make it Cozy

Hotels, hostels and short-term rentals do their best to make things feel homier and more relaxing, but they’re never as comfortable as home. It may seem silly, but small touches like travel candles, your favorite morning tea or comforting and familiar snacks can make staying away from home a more enjoyable, cozy experience for everyone in your group.

Shop Local

Stepping off the beaten path, no matter where you go, shows you a new, more authentic side of your destination. Local restaurants, small shops or neighborhood galleries bring local culture and flavor to your vacation. In addition to giving you a more genuine experience, you also support the local economy in the area.

If you’re smart about planning your next trip, your trip can go as smoothly as possible, freeing up every minute of your vacation time for all the fun and adventure you hoped for.