WordPress is one of the best and most popular website development platforms on the internet today. Its versatility and reliability have made it the choice of engine for most website runners, and for good reason.

This engine provides a secure, user-friendly, and wholesome environment for websites, with thousands of plugins and features available. So, if you’re choosing to use WordPress, installing a bunch of its handy plugins is a wise decision.

There are about 60,000 WordPress plugins available on the internet, which help to uplift your website’s functionalities and provide much-needed backup to your system. Any WordPress development company you consult would also advise you to load up on these plugins and get going.

You can opt for plugins to address any and all issues, including security, backup, emails, speed, SEO, analytics, and so on. For every requirement you may have, there are multiple plugins to choose from, both free and paid.

Having the right combination of plugins and tools can help your business grow immensely. It simply transforms your online presence and activities, making most of your work easier and manual load lesser.

If you’re unsure of which plugins to choose, check out our list of the best 20 WordPress plugins that are a must-have for business websites.

Top 20 WordPress Plugins for Business Websites in 2021

Plugins help you achieve a varied range of functions. Judging by your business needs, you can take a call on the set you want.

OptinMonster

This plugin has more than a hundred templates for WordPress popups, announcements, games, slide-ins, and so on. You can use it to optimize conversions and increase sales.

With its opt-in forms and campaign templates, you can customize your website easily and turn visitors into subscribers. OptinMonster also improves your messaging and customer targeting. Opt for its free version as a WordPress plugin.

WPForms

This is a form-builder plugin to help you create contact, subscription, order, and payment forms. You can simply drag-and-drop elements to create customized forms with a few clicks.

Several marketing and payment platforms use this tool as it lets you build forms in seconds. Its features include conversational forms, geolocation tracking, login and user forms, landing page forms, etc. It is reasonably priced and also has a free lite version.

PushEngage

This plugin is the best for push notifications. You can send announcements, deals, and targeted messages to your website visitors using PushEngage. This helps to increase engagement and traffic.

Image Source

It works with all browsers, with features like data security, a/b testing, opt-in reminders, tracking and analytics, drip campaigns, etc. It is perfectly suited for eCommerce websites as well, to create alerts and cart notifications.

All in One SEO

Although WordPress is SEO-friendly by itself, it is always useful to have an SEO plugin to make the best out of your content. All in One SEO is one of the best optimization tools, used by millions of websites globally.

It helps improve on-page SEO, like meta tags, keywords, and so on. It also lets you connect to the Google Search Console, generate sitemaps, and perform social media optimization.

SeedProd

This is a drag-and-drop page builder that lets you create customized web designs and page layouts. The best part is, you don’t need to know any coding to work with this tool.

You can build unique landing pages without the help of a developer, by using its numerous templates or custom layouts. There are options for almost all types of web pages you can think of. You can also save color schemes, templates, custom blocks, etc., to be used later.

MonsterInsights

This analytics plugin is used by more than 2 million websites worldwide. You can connect with Google Analytics and measure the performance of your site in detail.

It shows statistics like traffic and revenue on your WordPress dashboard. By analyzing these details, you can optimize your website efficiently for further campaigns.

WordPress Importer

This free plugin lets you import content for WordPress export files. You can import posts, comments, pages, categories, tags, and so on. It makes working on websites and creating demos easier and faster with its quick-import features.

Pretty Links

Pretty Links is an affiliate plugin that lets you shorten your links, organize your WordPress dashboard, and make your URLs and websites look clean. It is mostly useful for affiliate marketing professionals who track links from social media, emails, and other such sources.

This tool also gives a full report about each hit in the link, showing where it came from. You can use its free or pro version, based on your requirements.

WP Product Review

For eCommerce websites and any site which requires regular addition of product reviews, this plugin works wonders. It lets you import the product details and affiliate link directly from Amazon.

It also automatically generates and customizes comparison tables with previous data from reviews. You can get this plugin at a one-time cost or yearly subscription.

Yoast SEO

This is another SEO plugin that is quite popular on WordPress. It is used by more than 5 million websites around the world. This plugin is user-friendly and comes with clear instructions on improving SEO in content.

Image Source

It ranks your website content on the basis of keywords. It also helps you add titles, meta descriptions, and images. You can check and improve individual paragraphs as well.

Nextiva

This plugin comes as a business phone service that allows call routing, free unlimited domestic calls, voicemails, emails, texts, online faxes, and much more. You can receive business calls straight to your phone.

With this tool, you can set functional hours, perform online surveys, live chats, and CRM. It has an easy-to-use admin panel that lets businesses manage their communication effectively across platforms.

Wordfence Security

WordPress has in-built security, but can be a target for hackers because of its popularity. With this plugin, you can ensure the security of your website and data.

Wordfence has automatic security features for general purposes, along with a firewall that protects from fraudulent logins and common cyber attacks. You can also scan for malware and viruses.

WooCommerce

WooCommerce is an eCommerce plugin that lets you create an online store and sell products. It has its own ecosystem, including hosting, themes, and plugins. You will get access to all features required to build a self-sufficient eCommerce website.

Smash Balloon

This is touted to be the best social media feed tool available on WordPress. It hosts multiple plugins that can handle different social media platforms. With this, you can check SEO, customize feeds, control interaction, and do much more.

Image Source

Used by more than a million customers worldwide, Smash Balloon is known for its reliable service and prompt customer care team. It has both paid and free versions.

W3 Total Cache

This free plugin provides speed and agility to your WordPress website. You can clear cache regularly, serve compressed files to visitors, and reduce the load time of your website. It also saves bandwidth and lightens the code load.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact is an email marketing plugin that lets you reach users in your email list. You can send newsletters, marketing content, and much more with its help. And the best part, you don’t need technical expertise or coding knowledge to operate it.

LiveChat

LiveChat Inc enables live chat support for business and commercial websites. You can add it to your website and customize it accordingly. It also has a mobile app for real-time customer support and integrates with your other communication plugins for the best results.

UpDraftPlus

Keeping your website’s backup is a crucial aspect of business. UpDraftPlus lets you do that with automatic backup and storage in a remote location. You can choose among Google Drive, Dropbox, FTP, email, and more. Restoring your website from these backups is super easy.

Image Source

Really Simple SSL

SSL certificates are important! With this plugin, you can transition from HTTP to HTTPS easily to avoid Google’s security warnings. It is free, automatic, and user-friendly. It redirects all your old URLs to more secure ones and doesn’t compromise on loading speed.

MemberPress

This plugin allows you to build communities, membership sites, and online courses. With WordPress, you can create subscriptions, control content access, and avail several automation features.

It integrates well with marketing tools, payment platforms, and eCommerce sites. Other features include course management, group memberships, and drip content. Use MemberPress to build professionalism and increase your revenue.

Final Thoughts

Setting up a WordPress website might seem intimidating, with so many customization options and plugin choices. But once you know your priorities and requirements, it can be a very smooth process. And if you’re still not sure, never hesitate to consult a WordPress expert.