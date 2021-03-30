If you want to make some OSRS gold from bosses, here are some choices for you to take on.

OSRS gold plays a huge part in the popular MMO. The currency that is involved is earned in a variety of different ways, one of which is by taking on bosses. So if you have been looking for ways in which you can earn OSRS GP in rather unique ways, then here are a few choices for you.

Cerberus

The first boss on the list is the hellhound Cerberus, which can bag you up to three million OSRS gold every hour. There is an issue however with this hellhound Cerberus boss, in that you will need to get your stats pretty high in order to beat him. Armour is also key to making sure that you can survive this fight.

To unlock the boss, you will need to have a hellhound slayer task or a Cerberus boss task to get the opportunity to start the fight.

Abyssal Sire

For the same amount of gold, you could take on the Abyssal Sire. You will need to get your stats up to 90 and be at level 85 slayer as well. You will also have to be on either the Abyssal Sire or the Abyssal Demons boss task to get access to this boss. There is some rare loot too that will help you to get those profits up, but to make sure you are taking advantage of the hourly rates you will have to get your combat skills up so you can keep up with those OSRS GP rates per hour.

Dagannoth Kings

For another rate of three million OSRS gold, you can face the Dagannoth Kings, and the upside is that they are pretty easy for you to beat. The three kings, known as Dagannoth Rex, Supreme, and Prime will need you to switch up your combat methods for each encounter, but they shouldn’t cause you many issues. What’s more, you can increase the amount of OSRS gold that you can earn by fighting these Runescape bosses solo. Get your combat skills to 80+ and you will be racking up the gold in no time.

Zulrah

Switching things up from kings to snakes, then Zulrah increases your hourly gold rate to four million. This is one of the most popular Old School Runescape bosses that you can face when it comes to making OSRS gold in the game. Not only will we see the significant and consistent increase in the gold that you will make on an hourly basis, but you will also find that there are some rather important drops in this fight. Specifically, we get the Toxic Blowpipe, which many would consider being one of the best-ranged weapons in the entire game.

If you do want to gain access to this Runescape boss, then you will need to have gotten started with the Regicide quest, and make sure that your ranged such as Twisted bow and magic stars are high enough to take on the battle. For each kill, you will get 175K gold, so it is a very profitable boss for you to consider.

Vorkath

Once you are done with snakes, it’s time for you to move onto dragons. In this particular case, we will be looking at Vorkath. This is considered to be one of the best money-making bosses in the entire game, and is unlocked by completing the Dragon Slayer II quest. For each kill, you will get drops of dragon bones and dragonhides, which will give you a 64K profit from the drops alone.

On an hourly basis, you can expect to pick up around five million OSRS GP. This makes it one of the best ways of making in the entire game, if you are willing to put the time in and have met the necessary requirements.

Ultimately, you are going to come across a wealth of different ways to make gold in Old School Runescape. Many will opt to buy OSRS gold instead of going for the methods that are provided to you, but these OSRS bosses can be a way in which you won’t have to find OSRS gold for sale. That being said, you are going to have to put the time in if you are going to get the job done effectively enough so that you can make a great amount of gold on an hourly basis. With that in mind, it might be worth researching some methods in which you can beat these OSRS bosses, but having the minimum requirements that have been discussed is what you will need to know before taking on these tasks.

Have you beaten these OSRS bosses? Let us know in the comments section below!