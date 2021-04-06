Honda Beat, the best-selling motorbike in Indonesia with sales reaching more than 2 million units. Have you ever thought about the reasons why many people prefer to buy Honda Beat to other motorbikes from other brands? We will give you some reasons why you should buy this motorbike.

Fuel-Efficient

Everyone will be happy if they have a fuel-efficient motorbike. Even though the fuel tank is not too big, if you choose to buy a Honda motorbike, you will save on expenses for buying gasoline. Honda motorbikes are known as fuel-efficient motorbikes. So, you don’t have to worry anymore about bloated expenses for buying gasoline as a result of buying gasoline every day!

Durable

One of the other advantages of Honda motorcycles lies in the long engine life. You don’t need to be afraid of going in and out of the garage often, spending a lot of money to replace a motorbike engine, or even having to buy a new motorcycle within a certain time. Honda motorbikes are made of good quality, so they can be used for a long time. Thus, your expenses are saved without having to sacrifice comfort and safety while driving this motorbike.

It has Many Features

One of the mainstay features of the Honda Beat is the cluster instrument. Besides, this motorbike has a combi brake system (CBS) which integrates the front and rear brakes. CBS can shorten the braking distance. There is a side stand switch feature, which is useful for turning off the engine when the standard is lowered.

Then, on the combination instrument panel (digital and analogue), an eco indicator feature is embedded in it to tell the driver how to ride fuel-efficient.

Easy to Find and Affordable Spare Parts

Even though it is durable and long-lasting, you also don’t need to worry if something bad happens to the motorbike. Honda motorbike parts are very easy to find even in workshops on the side of the road. No need to go to a special workshop. You can fix a motorbike in almost any motor repair shop. Besides that, you also don’t spend a lot of money because Honda motorbike spare parts can be obtained at affordable prices. Machine problems are easily resolved without having to spend a lot of money.

It Has High Resale Value

In some circumstances, sometimes you want or have to sell your motorbike. Sometimes, the price that drops drastically from the price when buying a motorbike is taken into consideration before you sell your bike. Don’t worry, Honda motorbikes are known to have high resale value. This makes you have a high enough bargaining power if you want to sell it back.

Those are some reasons why you should buy Honda Beat. All in all, the Honda Beat is the most famous and best-selling automatic motorbike in Indonesia. This motorbike has complete features and a stable selling price. Also, parts are easy to find without having to go to a special motor repair shop.