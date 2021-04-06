E-learning has evolved manifolds since its inception. And it keeps on evolving. Imparting knowledge has become much easier in today’s world, thanks to the various online platforms. Take PerformancePro, for instance. Physical training has been a part of the organizational scenario for long. But imparting training or any other knowledge comes with its own set of challenges, and e-learning seeks to rectify or solve these challenges.

Challenge 1. Boring content-

One of the major challenges that a trainer faces is the content for not being interesting enough for the users to maintain interest in the same. Now, e-learning can help overcome this challenge by introducing experiential learning, where the learning happens with the help of hands on experience. This hands on experience can be achieved with the help of virtual reality, or 3D models or even with the use of interactive videos wherever required in the module.

The next solution to the same problem can be gamification of the course. This is a surefire way to increase the engagement and interaction of the course module and make even the most boring content interesting for the trainees.

Challenge 2. Insufficient motivation-

The next challenge on the list is the motivation of the trainees to be insufficient. However engaging and interactive, the content is, if trainees lack proper motivation to learn, it can prove to be fruitless. Now, what can E-learning do in this regard to increase motivation?

E-learning can very well gauge the progress made by the trainees through different modules, try to find what level of need is unfulfilled and try to provide the same through your training.

Also, it has to be made sure that all training provides results in some kind of benefit or recognition for trainees engaged in the program.

Challenge 3. Irrelevant content-

The knowledge is unending. But, training does not necessarily mean throwing all available knowledge with you, at your trainees in different formats. The training can only be useful, if the trainees retain the given knowledge. The focus of the trainees should be to provide the trainees with only the amount of knowledge that they require at that time and can retain the same. They should not become so bored and exhausted that they can not use the intended knowledge at required time. This can be done by curating the available knowledge with you, so that trainees can look for and peruse the information as and when they require.

Challenge 4. Data gap-

E-learning can help fill the data gap within the knowledge. For example, only providing knowledge to the trainees is not enough, it is also required to measure their performance from time to time. In physical training, there generally is data lag regarding the performance. With E- learning we can help overcome this challenge by generating the performance reviews from time to time and generating the required reports in this regard. This also motivates the trainees to do better and better.

Organizations are shifting towards e-learning overdrive. According to research, more than 85% of organizations prefer e- training over the traditional training methods. LMSs such as Learnupon are in high demand, as they help overcome the barriers of physical training, by providing solutions to the challenges posed by the training programs. E-learning has become an integral part of training imparted at different organizations. The impact of the training intended to be imparted can be maximized by the incorporation of the design factors judiciously, and keeping in mind all the human criteria that can be influenced with the training program.