All around the world online casino games represent one of the most common forms of entertainment. The number of visitors to online gaming sites is increasing every day, either to play for free or for real money, so the demand for online casino games is constantly growing. Gambling has been in human blood for as long as we humans can remember, and the citizens from every part of the globe do not escape from that tradition.

There are an almost infinite number of games in different areas in online casinos, you can find everything a player’s heart desires, from poker to blackjack to slot machines.

Moreover, there are online live casinos that allow the players to experience the rush of gambling with real dealers and playing with other real players at the same time, just as if they were at a land-based casino.

However, many new players find themselves concerned about creating a casino account and how secure are the payment methods if they want to play online for real money. When gamblers try for the first time online casinos for real money, they are worried about shearing their financial information, or which is the best payment method to use, etc.

The truth is, such transactions are not that different from purchasing something from a website store. Thanks to advanced technologies, nowadays it is really easy and secure to make a deposit to an online casino account.





Therefore, in this article we will explain the different options you have to fund your online casino accounts and the best online casino payment methods available.



Online casinos payment methods



Any of these methods works for both online casinos and live casinos payments.Credit and debit cards: It is one of the most common methods in the world today. Visa and MasterCard are the most accepted, followed by American Express. The problem with this method is whether the transaction will be accepted or not, since banks policies vary according to each country´s gambling laws

For this reason, the same card could be accepted at a certain casino, but denied in another one. Depending on where you live sometimes it takes a bit of testing before finding a site that works with your card. This is most common in the USA, since only a few states allow gambling. Another downside of this method is you have to give your financial information, and you can be vulnerable to fraud or data theft.

To avoid this, you must make sure you only gamble at licensed and legal online casinos which ensure the protection of your financial data by using encrypted technology.



Banking account / online banking: Another option is to use your banking account to make a deposit in order to fund your casino account. You can wire transfer from your bank (if your bank allows it), or you can deposit an e-check. You can also use online banking, but as we already mentioned, it depends on the bank and country policies regarding gambling transactions.



E-Wallet: Nowadays there are tons of applications that work as a virtual wallet. They allow you to store money in an account so you can spend it online or transfer to your bank account. Some of the most popular e-wallets are: PayPal, Neteller or Skrill. Neteller is the most known among online gambling websites.

This method ensures your privacy; your information is protected every time you make payments online. It is also very fast and simple to use. Sometimes, some of these applications apply fees when making withdrawals and payments, therefore you should always read the terms and conditions before paying.



Prepaid cards or vouchers: This option allows players to avoid sharing their personal and financial information from bank accounts or credit/debit cards with the casino´s website.

Those gamblers who can’t relax about having to enter their financial data over the internet in order to make a deposit, can purchase (with cash if they want) a card or voucher from a vendor, for a certain amount of money, then they can deposit the voucher at the online casino and fund their account with that amount they have purchased. This method allows funding without using credit cards or bank accounts.