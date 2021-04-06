Online gambling is an industry that just keeps on giving — whether it’s the newest online slots or jaw-dropping casino bonuses, surprises are always around the corner. However, if we want to play casino games, we need to make payments online, and that’s where things can become complicated.

Unfortunately, even though online casinos use the most advanced technologies, some hackers still find ways to get a hold of your payment information. We all shudder at the thought of our personal or financial data being stolen. So, how can you protect yourself from possible cyberattacks, but still enjoy the benefits of online gambling platforms?

The answer is simple — always choose a secure and reliable payment method you’re comfortable using. Below, you can find some pointers to help you pick the right one.

Most Popular Payment Options Are Usually Safest Ones

PayPal is dominating the online gambling sector as the most popular payment method. This payment provider stands out for multiple reasons — ease of use, reduced transaction fees, speedy payments. But, above all, it’s considered to be one of the safest payment options thanks to cutting-edge technologies, powerful firewalls and top-notch data encryption. It’s no wonder why millions of online casino players name PayPal as their top choice.

They are directly connected to your bank, which means they offer secure payment transactions. If you are not comfortable depositing a large amount of money you can opt for $/€ 5 deposit casinos. Low deposit casinos are opening up a world of gaming for players that enjoy online casinos but don’t enjoy high-stakes gaming. However, if you’re not comfortable with leaving your personal information online, there are other banking options to choose from.

Other Acceptable Banking Methods

Prepaid cards, such as Paysafecard or ecoPayz, have become quite widespread among online casino players. You can safely make deposits, claim bonuses, and enjoy a vast selection of games. Compared to debit cards, they don’t disclose your personal information, meaning you can keep your anonymity while playing in an online casino.

E-wallets have gained more attention in recent years, but unfortunately, in some EU countries, the authorities recommend avoiding them because they pose a high risk for money laundering. Nevertheless, online casinos offer a decent range of e-wallets, with Skrill and Neteller being the most well-known choices.

Another option that caught our eye is a mobile payment app. These apps have become quite popular, especially with mobile gaming becoming more diffused. Mobile payment apps, such as Boku, Revolt, Apple Pay, and Payforit, provide efficient payment transactions.

Finally, bank transfers have always been a safe option for players who lean towards more standard payment methods.

Carefully Read Details of Every Payment Method

When you’re deciding which payment option to choose, there are some factors to take into consideration. As you probably know, every choice has its terms of use. So naturally, the first thing to look into is its security. Then, you should check its convenience. For instance, you can use a specific payment method for both deposits and withdrawals. Some payment providers don’t have that option.

Furthermore, transaction speed is something you should always look into. You don’t want to waste precious time waiting for a payment to be processed. Finally, you should always compare the transaction fees between different payment methods — some of them can come with relatively high additional costs, and you want to avoid that.

In Conclusion

The bottom line is that choosing the right payment method depends on an individual. You’ll notice that some people prefer security over speed, others look for the low transaction fees, while some of them love the anonymity provided by some payment options.

In the end, it’s up to you to decide whether you’ll go for debit cards, e-wallets, or bank transfers. The most important thing is that you’re comfortable with using the chosen payment provider.