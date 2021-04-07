Identify Problems

Improving PageRank

Conclusion

Everyday the fight for coveted search engine positions get more and more competitive and the need for informative and accurate analytics is greater than ever. Every google search can yield billions of results within a matter of seconds and only the top options on the first page are even considered by most people. That is why using a website analysis tool is becoming more and more crucial for any online platform for your business.

Identify Problems

Website analysis tools come in many shapes and sizes and they can fill a variety of different niches depending on the one that you pick. However, a simple and free (for the most part) tool like Google Analytics is useful for almost any website.

They offer a great amount of analytics and data metrics for you to identify strengths and weaknesses of your website and can point you towards competent solutions to solve most simple problems with your website.

Many websites are plagued with a large quantity of small problems that are easily fixed and that are dragging down search engine rankings. A straightforward, free, and intuitive website analysis tool is a great way to get started on improving your website.

Improving PageRank

One of the most important metrics for a website is its Google PageRank. Google is by far the most dominant search engine across the world right now and you have to play ball if you want to have any significant amount of traffic on your website. This means you have to structure your website in a way that follows Google’s guidelines and shows that you are credible and have good content.

Website analysis tools like Google Analytics, SEM Rush, etc are all great tools for accomplishing this goal, but having a fully optimized website often requires a professional SEO consultant/firm. That is not to say that you cannot improve your website with just yourself and website analysis tools, but be prepared to eventually reach a plateau.

PageRank is ultimately a huge deciding factor in the success of a business’s website – think about it, when was the last time you scrolled to the second page in a Google search? Or even to the bottom of the first page?

Conclusion

We all know that having a website is essential to any business nowadays, but just having it up and running is not enough. Using a website analysis tool can give you and your business that edge to gain more traffic and potential customers.