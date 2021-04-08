An equity investment is the amount of money that an investor invests in a firm by purchasing its shares. In this way, when anyone talks about equity investment, he/she most of the times refers to the purchase of the shares in the company’s stock traded on the stock exchange.

Those who invest in equity market buy the shares of the company with the expectation of monitory gain. However, an investor is able to get benefits only when the company wherein one has invested gets capital appreciation.

Benefits of Investing in Equity

The benefits that an investor gets from investing in equity are:

Capital Gain: The main benefit of investing in equity fund is the chances of increment of the principal amount that is invested. This means investment in equity increases the chances of capital gains.

These are some of the benefits that an investor gets by investing in the equity of the company. With benefits equity investment also has some disadvantages, which are:

High-Risk Investment: It is one of the riskiest investments if we compare it with any other forms of investment such as debts. The money an investor invests in this form of investment is as per his/her faith in the company.

Let us now discuss the types of equity investments:

Equity Investments Types

Equity investment is not a single type of investment instead it has variations and types, which are:

Equity Linked Savings Scheme: It is more commonly known as ELSS. It is a tax saving equity type wherein funds have a very diversified portfolio. The fund manager invests in the stock market. This investment type has the smallest lock-in period, which is only for three years.

Who Should Invest in the Equity Market?

There are two main characteristics of an equity investor, which are:

Ability to Take Risks: Those who are ready to take a risk can invest in the equity market. Without the power to tolerate risks, one cannot become a successful equity investor.

Final Words:

Equity investment is proven as one of the highest growth investment option if the money is invested for the long term. While there are many benefits associated with it, there are risks involved as well. Risks in money market directly impact the equity investment. The equity rise and falls according to the forces of the market. So, keeping an eye on market trend is necessary. And write here for any kind of investment queries.