The popularity of online casino games is continuing to grow exponentially and it’s no surprise as to why. With technological advancements coupled with high speed internet on the move, they allow you to play your favorite casino games, such as poker, blackjack, roulette, and video slots. With a significant number of casinos available online, finding which is the best safe online casino can become quite a daunting task as most try to compete with each other by offering various casino bonuses and promotions.

It’s important to do your research and read reviews on both slots and online casino reviews to get a greater understanding of what’s actually on offer.

For example, when we did this exercise, we found CasinoRange website, more precisely for amazon slots casino review that outlines the casinos pros and cons in addition to its features and offers. It offers a detailed version of the casino gameplay and list of games you can get. At this stage you start to have an idea of the place you want to play at!

Furthermore, it’s imperative that you establish that the casino is trustworthy and secure. In this article we’ll discuss five key ways to help you identify your perfect online casino.

#1 – Make The Most Of Promotions & Bonuses

Online casino bonuses and promotions are a great way to get players started, especially when you consider the extremely competitive welcome/sign up bonuses for new players. To simplify the differences, promotions tend to be offered to all players during various parts of the year, be it seasonal or non specific. Whereas a welcome/sign up offer does exactly what it says on the tin, in most cases a one time offer for new players to get them started.

In addition to this bonuses can range from free spins, matched bonus (where the casino matches your deposit up to a certain amount), loss back, matched wins or sometimes a combination of each. We recommend that you find a casino bonus which suits you, if you have a love for slots, perhaps a free spins bonus could be your go to.

#2 – Great Customer Service

The quality of customer service that players receive on a gaming platform can say a lot about the reputation of online casinos. Every player has questions or queries related to online gambling, whether they’re new players or experienced. As mentioned previously it’s important to research this through casino guides to make sure you make the right choice before making a deposit by reading reviews and ratings.

Most online casinos have four main forms of customer support that are usually available 24 hours a day, seven days a week: phone, live chat, email and social media, although social media can be less common. In addition, it is also important for the service to be available in different languages and dialects. Furthermore it’s always worth checking the FAQ pages and troubleshooting before reaching out any of the customer services teams.

#3 – Extensive Game Roster

This is a key aspect to consider when choosing online casinos. The best online casinos should always offer a wide variety of games, such as poker, slots, blackjack and roulette and live casino options to keep players retained and interested. It is also expected for casinos to offer intuitive and innovative designs and that they adapt to different mobile devices. With a significant number of players using their mobiles for gaming, it’s advantageous for a casino to offer an exceptional mobile experience, as good, if not better than desktop. Furthermore If the range of games is limited, you may end up getting bored and go elsewhere to find games that entertain you. A quick way to find out how many games an online casino has is to look at their games page for the all games section and take a look there. Casinos will often refresh their catalogue bi weekly or monthly, depending on the season.

#4 – Trustworthy Casinos

The UK has one of the world’s most stringent regulators for both land based and online gaming. The UKGC (United Kingdom Gambling Commission) both regulates and controls the licencing for any brand launching within the UK market. The trust in a casino is paramount to users safety, safe online casinos must ensure security measures that protect the personal information of all users. In addition to this you must check that the gaming platform uses the latest technology, such as the Random Number Generator (RNG), which guarantees that gaming modes such as slot machines are not to be altered, and the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), an encrypted system that provides secure communications.

#5 – Safest Payment Methods

Once you’ve created an account on your selected online casino and make your first deposit of funds, it’s important to check the payment options available on the site, as well as if there are additional fees.

The best online casinos usually offer secure payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers and different electronic wallets such as the ever popular Skrill, Neteller or PayPal. Keep in mind that it is a good sign of the casinos trustability when they offer a number of secure payment methods. Variations of payment methods are also increasing with crypto currencies being a popular method of payment in the past 12 months, with some casinos being specialists in crypto payments and withdrawals.

It’s also worth noting that each casino will also have its own rules and restrictions for withdrawing your funds. It’s worth gaining a solid understanding of the amounts and limitations required before you deposit and eventually withdraw.

Summary

Although there are a number of requirements you may need to take into account and understand, we recommend that you always take the time to research and explore different casinos before making your decision to create an account and deposit. Some casinos offer the chance to demo it’s slot selection before depositing, while others offer a ‘social casino’ experience where you don’t deposit and don’t withdraw funds. In addition to this it can be recommended that you make accounts with a number of online casinos and maximise your bonuses, promotions and game selection. We recommend that you always read terms and conditions for any specific promotions and bonuses as well as the casino withdrawal process and enjoy any online casino responsibly.