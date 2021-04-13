Online casino enthusiasts have longed for fast payouts and withdrawals. Casino players want to get hold of their deserved winnings straight away and not have to wait days for the funds to reach their account.

Online casino withdrawal times typically vary from a few minutes and as long as 7-10 days, depending on the casino and the payment method selected. Casino players have grown tired of waiting and now the best European online casinos with the fastest payouts are becoming an attractive proposition for players.

Today we are seeing more and more fast payout online casinos partner up with payment providers who can cut down on the long withdrawal times. We are also seeing new payment solutions launches and the introduction of cryptocurrencies which enables the casinos with same day payout capabilities. Let’s take a deeper look at the best casino payment methods for fast payouts.

PayPal

PayPal is a popular payment option that is more than familiar to casino players in the UK and Ireland, and offers swift online casino deposits and withdrawals.

There is no delay in the funds displaying in your PayPal balance like there is with your standard banking payments. PayPal payments can move in an instant and give casino players quick access to their winnings.

PayPal offers excellent payment security and outstanding convenience when making deposit and withdrawals in EU online casinos. Although, the speed of the payment does rely on how fast the casino’s payment team processes the withdrawal on their end.

PayPal also works flawlessly with mobile casinos, and in fact provides apps for both iOS and Android devices. So if you love to play real money casino games on the go, PayPal is a great choice to deposit and withdraw in online casinos.

PayPal has set very high standards when it comes to associating itself with online gambling, and so you can rest assured that an online casino offering PayPal payment is top-class, trustworthy, and reputed. Any casino that accepts PayPal withdrawals can be considered a fast payout casino.

Skrill & Neteller

Outside of PayPal, Skrill and Neteller are the most popular eWallet payment solutions in online casinos. These familiar Paysafe brands are widely available across online casinos in Europe and the UK.

Using these ewallets you are assured of privacy, security, and ease of transferring money to and from an online casino. Moreover, the deposits using these ewallets are instant, so you can start playing your favourite games in a flash.

Skrill and Neteller withdrawals are not instant, but they are speedier than most other withdrawal options. Most European casinos do not charge any fee to deposit and withdraw using Skrill and Neteller. There is a small charge levied by the ewallet companies though. Like all modern banking options, both these ewallets allow swift, safe, and reliable mobile casino payments.

Cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum

The rise of cryptocurrencies has been momentous and we’re still seeing rapid growth around the crypto domain. With the increase in popularity across this form of currency brings an influx of crypto-friendly casinos.

Popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum use blockchain technology to process online payment transfers. That means there is no banking process involved and therefore you can transfer funds using cryptocurrency in an instant, and the same goes for withdrawals too.

These cryptocurrencies have also allowed the introduction of instant withdrawal casinos. As more users start to understand the mechanics behind this growing digital currency, more players are starting to convert from regular banking payments to crypto deposits.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have become extremely popular in gambling jurisdictions where instant payment options such as PayPal, Skrill, etc. are not available for online gambling. Not only does Bitcoin allow instant deposits and withdrawals, but it also assures complete privacy and anonymity.

Conclusion

Gone are the days of waiting around for days and weeks to get hold of your online casino winnings. The older payment options such as credit/debit cards and bank wire transfers have been replaced with newer options such as ewallets, cryptocurrencies, and instant banking solutions.

You can now find plenty of online casinos that will satisfy your urge for fast withdrawals. These instant withdrawal casino operators offer multiple user-friendly payment options that enable players to enjoy flexible and fast money transfers. The great news is that licensed online casinos in the UK and Europe host only reliable and trusted deposit and withdrawal payment options.