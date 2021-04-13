The work commission for the reindustrialization of the Nissan plants in Catalonia and the company in charge of technical assistance , KPMG , have finalized the list of possible investors to dispose of the locations that the company has in Barcelona. The project submission deadline ended on March 31 with 17 proposals on the table that came from the hand of 13 interested companies .

At the meeting held last Wednesday between representatives of Nissan workers , public administrations and company management , KPMG has presented the projects, most of which are focused on exploring the “possibility of assembling electric vehicles” and on the creation of an electromobility hub made up of various companies.

More than 40 proposals

In a statement released by the company’s committees, KPMG explained that a total of 41 projects have arrived to date for the reindustrialization in Barcelona, ​​of which 17 have presented “the expression of interest” , eight are pending to send it, 13 have not advanced in the process and three have renounced continuity in the procedures.

All interested interested projects have passed a strict control by the consulting company, which currently has a team of one hundred professionals assigned to its Strategy and Transformation area in the public and automotive sectors in Spain.

When it comes to learning about the proposals, KPMG has looked for companies that provide better actions to adapt the new idea for Nissan’s plants to the changing trends that are taking place, moving towards connected, autonomous, electric and shared mobility . All the candidates have received a sales notebook with information on the factories and equipment and the possible lines of help and financing, after signing the confidentiality agreements.

After a first evaluation of the proposals by KPMG , as of June 1, the Working Committee will select the projects that meet the requirements and, during the month of July, the selected investors must submit their binding offers. From that moment on, the Commission will make a selection and only the selected projects will enter the negotiation phase with all the members of the table.