If you want to take your crypto currency trades to the next level right now, then you need to make the most of a crypto trading bot. What’s so great about a crypto trading bot you might ask?

Well, they are excellent for conducting repetitive tasks, including portfolio management, data collection, smart order routing, and rebalancing.

Basically, all of the things that you have to do on a consistent basis to keep up with the crypto currency trading industry that you might not have time for every day.

If you are someone who has been trading for a long time, then you might be dedicated enough to do this on your own, but for someone who is just starting out in the game, and needs a way to synchronize everything, a trading bot is a great way forward.

Best Crypto Trading Bots

Let’s take a look at what we think are the best crypto trading bots in the industry right now.

1. Pionex

Pionex is easily one of the best crypto trading bots out there right now, and one thing that we love about this crypto trading bot is that it offers its clients access to more than 12 free trading bots. This means that they are a great option if you are just starting out, and don’t have a huge budget for your trading bot right now.

Of course, they have built-in crypto trading bots, which makes it easier than ever before to access some of the best trading bots in the industry without having to pay for them. Another thing that we really like about these guys is that they are easy to use.

2. Bitsgap

Bitsgap is a reliable crypto trading bot that is well-versed in helping its clients trade and integrate your skill sets and personal experiences with the cryptocurrency trading industry.

One thing that they focus on is maximizing your returns on a daily basis, and we think that the algorithm they have implemented with their trading bots is effective and simple. It’s going to easily distribute investment proportionately within a trading range that has been defined by you. Another thing that we like about this trading bot is that it is a cloud-based solution, so that there’s no need for you to download anything.

3. Quadency

Quadency is a crypto trading bot that says that they are the smarter way to trade and manage your cryptocurrency. One of the best things about this crypto trading bot is that they have a backtesting feature, which you can use to conduct trades based on things like numbers and data instead of just going for it and hoping for the best.

When you are basing your trades on history data, then you are much more likely to do well, and put your money in the right place. Ultimately, they want to be a smarter way to manage and trade your cryptocurrency, and we think that they have achieved this.

4. Cryptohopper

Cryptohopper as a self-titled world-class automated trading bot, and they say that they can of course help you with Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

One thing that we like about this trading bot is that they offer new members a free trial for seven days, before you pay for their membership. They are one of the more well-known trading bots on the market and they put a lot of time and effort into the spreads in their order books so that you can have access to some of the best information for your trades.

5. Mudrex

Mudrex is a crypto trading bot that focuses on being able to help its clients put everything on autopilot, so they can focus on other aspects of their online trades. One thing that we appreciate about this trading bot is that they are very upfront and honest about their information, and they have a broad range of bots for you to choose from, based on the level of risk that you are willing to take.

They also say that they have a really good pricing model and are actually currently backed by a lot of well-known Angel investors. They have really good support for their clients, so ultimately, they are one of the best your money can buy.

6. 3commas

3commas is a super-smart trading bot that is one of the most popular crypto trading bots in the industry. One thing that stands out about this trading bot is that it has a lot of professionals on its client list, which means that it has the features that you need to do really well with your trades.

They develop their product for veterans, so you definitely have a chance to do well with them if you are in the beginning stages of your trading career, but they are also great if you’ve had a lot of experience as well. Lastly, we think that their pricing is affordable and reasonable too.

7. Coinrule

Coinrule is the opposite of 3commas, and is actually one of the best trading bots if you are a beginner. They have logical strategies and approaches which makes it really easy for beginner traders to build their trading strategy within a couple of months.

They also have a super user-friendly interface, which is going to guide you through the trading bot process step-by-step. If you need it, they also have a template library, which includes more than 150 preset rules that assist beginners in running the trading system based on their personal needs.

8. Haasonline

Haasonline is actually one of the most advanced training bots in the industry right now, which again goes back to being an advantage if you are someone who has had a little bit of experience in the industry already.

However, they don’t want to make it difficult for everyone, which is why they have standard prebuilt trading bots for strategies like market making, as well as other tools. They also share their scripting language with their clients, so that they can develop highly complex trading bots using a simple drag-and-drop design. They also have the ability to backtest, making them one of the most advanced trading bots in the industry.

9. CryptoHero

CryptoHero helps you automate your trades right from your phone, and the best part is that a lot of their features are free. You also don’t need any previous coding skills to use them, which makes them a popular option for beginners. They can help you trade Bitcoin, and they can also help you trade other cryptocurrencies too.

They keep their technical indicators on around the clock, so that you know what you’re looking for with your trades, and you are able to trade smart. One thing that we like the most about this trading bot is that they allow for multiple exchanges, so that you can track all of your crypto trades either one at a time, or all at once through their platform.

10. Shrimpy

Shrimpy is a trading bot that comes with an additional feature that a lot of its social clients are going to like. As well as offering an advanced trading bot solution, it comes with its own social media platform, so that you can spend your time trading and networking with fellow traders, in the hopes of building a community around it.

This feature definitely makes it different to other bots out there, and we think it’s to their advantage. Additionally, this trading bot can help you re-balance your portfolio to a specific ratio and automate the process.

11. TradeSanta

TradeSanta simplifies the automated trading process, so that you can apply your personal experience and specific goals to their advanced trading bot.

They can help their clients trade with eight main exchanges, including Bitfinex and Binance, and the best part is they can help you trade at the same time on each platform.

One thing that we love the most about this trading bot is that they are potentially one of the most affordable in the business, with their lowest price point being just $14.00 a month. They offer their clients a grid bot option, which can be accessed through other trading bots on this list for free.

12. Botsfolio

Botsfolio is a sophisticated trading bot option that right off the bat gets you to take a risk assessment quiz, and then suggests the best crypto investment strategy for you to automate.

Their trading bots are pre-built, and they recommend their strategies based on your personal financial goals, financial condition, and risk appetite in general. This makes it really easy for you to trade your cryptocurrency without any prior trading or coding skills.

We love that they have developed bots for five different investment styles, including hedged trading, fixed income, and value investing. They are definitely one of the more famous trading bots in the industry right now.

13. Napbots

Napbots is another excellent trading bot option if you want to have everything on autopilot, so you don’t even have to think about your trades, or miss out on great opportunities.

One thing that makes this trading bot stand out is their mission to democratize quantitative trading, which gives you direct access to highly advanced crypto trading strategies. This way, you don’t need any prior skills in the cryptocurrency trading sector to make the most of their features. They say that their clients can choose from a number of different in-house crypto trading strategies, so that you can allocate your funds appropriately.

14. Trality

Trality is a crypto trading bot that can help its clients create trading bots like a professional. They are one of those trading bot companies that are still young, yet they somehow still manage to hold a high place on the list in the industry, which is why they come highly recommended.

The thing that stands out about this trading bot is its code editor, which you can use to make the most of some pretty creative strategies with a huge list of unique order types. This means that you don’t need to be a professional trader to utilize their features, and they offer backtesting too.

15. Botcrypto

Botcrypto is the best trading bot if you want to be able to personalize your trading bots. They have a drag-and-drop interface that makes it super easy for its clients to combine more than 20 technical indicators to develop a robust trading strategy.

This way, you don’t need to go anywhere near any coding, and it comes with a myriad of other features, including notifications, take profits and stop losses. The best part? They have real-time simulations and backtests and when you’re ready to go, their membership starts from just $12 a month.

16. Superalgos

Superalgos is a sophisticated trading bot that can help you utilized your own strategies, so that you can come prepared, and they will correct anything that you’ve got wrong and help you get out there and start trading.

They are definitely one of the most flexible, powerful and extensible platforms, and the best part is that it is open source, which means that it’s a really safe bet in the long run. As we mentioned, it easily integrates all your existing concepts, so that powers can combine to come up with a state-of-the-art approach to your trading, without you having to do too much of the work on your end.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it – what we think are the best trading bots in the industry right now.

As you can see, there are quite a few to choose from, but make sure that you stick to lists like this, because for every one trading bot that we recommend, there are ten out there that you should avoid.

The industry is largely unregulated, and has its fair share of scammers. Also, we suggest that you take advantage of those free trials, so that you can get to know the companies before you commit to anything. Good luck!