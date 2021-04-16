Here is everything you need to know about a VIN Decoder! I will go over how it works and the benefits. First, let’s define a VIN and what is a VIN decoder.

A VIN is a vehicle identification number. It is a set of digits and letters that are coded to show everything about a car!

A VIN decoder will decode everything you need to know about a vehicle, including the history.

At first glance, the VIN is just random digits and letters. A VIN decoder will decode this number to bring up all the information you need. Websites like carVertical will have a VIN decoder to gather all this information for you.

Now that we understand what a VIN decoder does, let’s look at the information it will show.

What does a VIN decoder show?

When you enter the VIN, it will bring up the specs of a car. The specifications are essential to check and see if the VIN matches the car you are buying. The decoder will provide the following:

Manufacturer

Model

Date of manufacture

Engine type and capacity

Transmission

Fuel type

Body type

Drive type

Number of doors

Why is a VIN Decoder useful?

A VIN decoder comes in handy because, as I mentioned before, the VIN can also bring up the car’s history. The history can include any accidents, warranties, thefts, etc. The history is essential to know before buying a car because you don’t want to buy a stolen car accidentally.

People do accidentally buy stolen cars and end up facing the consequences. A VIN decoder can report this for you; if the owner files a car as stolen, it will show up in the history.

A VIN decoder can also show how many owners it had, the conditions, and how country it was bought.

The decoder shows a lot of information and is the primary decision-maker in whether someone wants to buy a car.

VIN Decoder process

The VIN decoder process can be different for every website, but the following steps are based on carVertical.

1. Enter the VIN

The decoder will ask you to enter the VIN, which is as 17 symbol code. You can find this number in any car documents or sometimes on your car.

2. Pre-check report

Next is a pre-check report. This report will show the car’s physical features, such as the body type, model, manufacturer, etc. This will show you if the seller is trying to sell you the same car or not. From there, you can get more information on the full report.

3. Full Report

The full report includes the history of the car and can even archive photos from the past. This report will let you know if the car has been stolen, damaged, mileage, etc.

Conclusion

The VIN decoder is an excellent investment. It can ease your mind during your purchase and has caught many shady characters trying to sell stolen or different vehicles. Websites like carVertical can make your life easier and have already helped many people in the car buying process.