There’s no denying that many of us rely on the internet for most of the goods and services that we require. And in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to wreak havoc all over the world, our dependence on the World Wide Web has only been strengthened. It is for this very reason that an online presence has become necessary for a business to attract its intended customers and get ahead of the competition, especially for start-ups that have little more than a meagre budget. To this end, here are a few strategies that you can use to boost your presence online as a start-up.

Give users value with top-quality content

Providing excellent products and solutions might be essential for any business to succeed. However, this alone isn’t enough. Sales pitches can only go so far, after all. If you want to reach out to your target audience, you’ll need to give them something of value. And creating relevant and quality content can help you not only attract users but also keep them engaged with your brand and give them a reason to do business with you. Best of all, it requires no more than a little time and energy, meaning that it won’t cost you anything if you choose to shoulder the responsibility yourself.

Build or earn backlinks

Backlinks continue to remain one of the most important ranking factors because they help build credibility for a website which, in turn, leads to better organic traffic. And if you’re looking to elevate your internet presence, you’ll need to build or earn backlinks for your site. While there are several ways that this can be achieved – from infographics and guest articles to content promotion and influencers – you can also secure the services of specialists like ocere.com to enhance your campaign through their SEO packages.

Stay active on social media

With over four billion active users, social media is an excellent host to a wealth of prospective consumers. It presents businesses with the opportunity to expand their customer base cost-effectively. As such, you must stay active on social. But make sure that you choose the right platform because not all channels will have your audience. And you’ll only waste time and money by staying active across all social media fronts.

Optimise your website

This may sound obvious, but a well-designed and functional website is far more likely to attract and engage users than one that isn’t. If your web pages load slowly, have dead links, or are tough to navigate, there’s a good chance that you’ll frustrate visitors and end up with high bounce rates, resulting in lower rankings. So make sure that you optimise your website before anything else. It can go a long way in helping you generate awareness and exposure online.

Encourage email subscriptions

Despite being a relatively old method of internet marketing, growing an email list remains as effective today as it ever was in the past when it comes to maintaining an online presence. After all, this strategy will help you engage with both existing and potential customers alike regularly. And there are several ways that you can achieve a sizeable list. For starters, you can produce gated content that will require people to sign up to get access. Additionally, the promotion of your website’s newsletter via a CTA or call-to-action through platforms like social media will allow you to attract more users and encourage subscriptions.

Leverage influencers

These days, it has become a fairly common practice for businesses to leverage popular figures for marketing purposes. When you get right down to it, they can help promote a brand much quicker than traditional methods ever could since consumers will be looking to their reviews and testimonials before they decide to financially commit to goods and services. Because of this, you must try to find and engage with influencers that will best fit your niche. It may not sound like a big deal now, but you’ll be surprised at how far influencers can take your brand online.

No business today can survive without an online presence. And to set your start-up on the road to success, you must follow the strategies above. Not only will it help you achieve the intended results, but it won’t require a substantial investment of financial resources too.