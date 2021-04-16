Businesses nowadays are continuously evolving to adapt to better trends and processes of undertaking tasks. As each new challenge demands a unique way to tackle it, strong leaders are required to helm a project and ensure its success. This is where Project Management Professionals come into the picture. They operate using a unified content knowledge of the principles of project management. Project Management Professionals are being hired by the government, private commercial, and other types of organizations for their value and contributions to every project.

Who is a Project Management Professional?

A Project Management Professional® is a person who has undergone extensive training and attained a PMP® certification online. The term ‘Project Management Professional’ is an official professional designation that is internationally recognized. It is given out by the Project Management Institute to deserving candidates. Just in 2020, there are over 1 million active PMP certification professionals in 314 chartered chapters, spread across the world internationally in over two hundred countries. Every PMP has a deep and intrinsic knowledge of the Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge® (PMBOK® Guide,a set of guidelines and forming principles in the field of efficient project management. This body of knowledge is not static and it keeps evolving over time as new information is added onto it. The document’s creation and maintenance are handled by the Project Management Institute. The purpose of this information is to lay down a standardized set of good practices that can be followed for effective project management. These principles have a strong historic precedent of being effective and are largely accepted and appreciated methods. This also means that the rising and upcoming trends do not necessarily become a part of the PMBOK® Guide.. As of now, the PMBOK® Guide is in its6th Edition..

How to get PMP Certification?

The process of getting PMP certification online is a very simple process. The first step is to register for a training course from a trainer who is officially affiliated with the Project Management Institute. There are two groups of eligibility to apply for PMP certification. In Group A you need to have done a four-year degree from a recognized college, 36 months of experience in leading projects. In Group B, you need to have done a High School Diploma or an Associate’s Degree, along with relevant work experience of leading projects for 60 months. After this, you are supposed to undergo the 35-hour curriculum on Project Management. Getting a membership to the PMI for $139 is advisable as it helps you save some money on the actual exam fees, which is $555 for non-members and only $405 for PMI members. The PMP exam has a time limit of 230 minutes and you need to answer 180 questions. After solving the questions successfully and receiving the passing grade, you will officially receive your PMP certification online via email.

PMPs have become an extremely valuable asset to businesses, so getting this certification is a great value for any business-minded person!