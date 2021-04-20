A picture speaks a thousand words. Based on this idea, mind mapping software has been designed to enable people to absorb and process information without hassle. Mind mapping involves visualizing a web of interconnected pictures, words, and symbols to memorize and recall faster. Chronology, keywords, and connections are used to turn what would’ve been lengthy and confusing texts into fun mind maps that stay longer in your mind.

A mind mapping software allows you to draw these maps digitally using various tools. This saves time and doesn’t need drawing skills as a prerequisite.

However, getting the hang of these mind mapping software initially can be quite tricky. Here are some tips and tricks that will help you go from being a rookie to a pro in no time:

1. Dive right into the center

Unlike an essay or a to-do list, mind maps don’t build on from the beginning to the end linearly. So you should start your map at the center of your space and then grow your map outwards in all directions from there. This enhances the freedom of mind and allows you to explore and express with a natural flow.

2. Pictorial representation

Pictures are the most important feature of mind mapping software. Symbols, images, or even abstract shapes and colors can be easily drawn digitally to communicate your thoughts and goals on the map efficiently.

Your mind map must include a lot of pictures and symbols. This will stimulate your mind to capture and process information faster than usual. Pictures will also take you a long way in retaining the information. Sketching an image at the center often keeps people focused and gives them the nudge to brainstorm.

3. Make it colorful

Color coding adds the spark to your mind mapping process. Many mind mapping software has built-in tools that will help you color code all the elements of your map easily. This helps to group ideas or categorize different subgroups within your map. The distinction of different components with different colors makes grasping an idea easier while the extra ounce of vibrance gives your brain the kick it needs.

4. Maintain A Flow

Every time a new topic is added to your map, it acts as a new central idea. Further one topic branches out from another, which might sometimes overlap with each other. Therefore, categorize them into different levels of ideas and later try linking all of them.

Our brain tends to process information better when it is presented in association with one another. Hence, maintain a single flow of your ideas . this might require you to change the layout multiple times, but the output will be tremendously satisfying.

5. Minimize The Usage Of Words

Words cannot be completely replaced by visual elements. However, while drawing mind maps you shouldn’t overuse words as if you’re drawing a flowchart or writing mini-essays. Along with pictures and symbols, use a very limited number of keywords that capture the essence of the message you want to convey.

Keep in mind that these keywords should also be part of the map and shouldn’t be written as a separate element. The keywords used should only enrich the message conveyed by the rest of the map.

6. Choose the right software

Do thorough research before choosing a mind mapping software. The best software, sometimes, requires a learning curve while simple software may not have adequate tools for you to make the best use of mind maps.

To begin with, you can use Mindomo for mind mapping. It comes with a variety of built-in templates so you never have to deal with the mind-numbing ‘where do I even start’ problem. They also offer a plethora of other features like online backup and sync, compatibility with other mind mapping software, and the provision of adding links, notes, icons, multimedia files (images, video files, audio files) from your computer.

Conclusion

Mind mapping software helps you make digital mind maps easily and efficiently. These maps make use of pictures, symbols, and color-coding to break down large texts and information into small, visual maps that are easy to understand and memorize. However, it solely depends on you to leverage the features of the software and components of the mind map in the best possible manner. Hope the above ideas would help you follow the right track while mind mapping the next time and experience a seamless brainstorming session.