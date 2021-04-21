GumBallPay was established in 2019 with a view to becoming an industry leader in delivering secure payment services to businesses and individuals around the world. Today, GumBallPay Payment Gateway operates in 180 countries worldwide, enabling eCommerce businesses worldwide to offer their customers a secure and safe payment system.

Being able to accept payments by credit and debit card is an essential part of running any online business. With GumBallPay, merchants can accept major cards including Visa, Mastercard, RuPay, Diners, JCB and Discover quickly and efficiently, while providing customers with full peace of mind that their data will be protected. The GumBallPay system can be integrated with each client’s merchant account to facilitate speedy transactions and full compliance with KYC requirements.

Once signed up to GumBallPay Payment Gateway, the system will be integrated seamlessly. It can be integrated into almost all major online shopping carts, uses 3D Secure, and is Level 1 PCI DSS compliant. Multi-currency payment options mean cards can be accepted from anywhere in the world, with stringent anti-fraud measures in place as standard.

Integrating GumBallPay Payment Gateway is fast and easy for businesses and individuals. Each merchant service is created by experts on a bespoke basis tailored to meet the specific payment needs of each business and facilitate smooth transactions for many years to come. Technical support if provided 24/7 and, by comparing rates and leveraging its industry relationships and banking partners, GumBallPay is able to offer each client the best possible rates.

Once signed up with GumBallPay, engineers and developers are immediately at the disposal of the client. While there are several compliance checks to be completed, the system can be up and running within seven days to ensure payments can begin as soon as possible. With a team of experts backing up the system, payment performance is constantly being upgraded, which provides a better service to customers and makes life easier for businesses.

Each business has its own requirements for payment processing and needs to be able to offer a smooth payment service 24/7 if it is to expand and offer products and services online to people around the world. GumBallPay facilitates fast processing at convenient prices across multiple global currencies, enabling any business to maintain operations with full payment security.

Through its worldwide network of trusted third-party providers, processors and acquirers, GumBallPay connects each client to the newest solutions and innovative payment options, facilitating constant upgrades in service and performance to improve their bottom line.