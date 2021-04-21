Throughout the years, card games have brought so much joy and thrill to people’s lives. With 52 cards in a deck, these classic games continue to entertain people. There are various card games that are being played today, with the most popular ones eventually having tournaments where players can go pro and earn impressive wins.

Today, the most popular card game would arguably have to be poker. With its exciting gameplay that allows players to strategize, it is undeniable that this has been the favourite card game of casino players. It is quite rare for poker tables to have vacant seats on them.

This classic table game can also be enjoyed in online casinos. With more than 20 poker games to choose from, online players can experience the different twists that game developers include in their poker games. If you’re not familiar with online poker yet, here are the most common types of poker that you can find in online casinos.

Texas Hold’em

Texas Hold’em is the most popular form of poker and is the most featured in online casinos. In this game, every player is dealt with two face-down cards. These are called hole cards. Then, three other cards (community cards) will be dealt face-up on the table one by one. These are to be used by players for their poker hands.

The game begins with an initial betting round called the ante. Then, several betting rounds will also take place while the community cards are being dealt one by one. To win this game, players must have the best hand.

Omaha

Omaha is another popular type of poker. It is somehow similar to Texas Hold’em but players are all dealt with four hole cards instead of two in Omaha. The same process of betting is used when the three community cards are being dealt one by one. Another difference between the two is how players of this game are given more chances to have a better poker hand from their four hole cards. Omaha also has sub-types of its own. Here are some of them:

Omaha Hi

Omaha Hi-Lo

Pot Limit Omaha (PLO)

No Limit Omaha Poker

5-Card Omaha

Seven-card stud

Seven-card stud used to be the most popular poker type before Texas Hold’em. In this game, players are given two hole cards, one being dealt upward. Three community cards will also be dealt one by one with a betting round. After the final betting round, a final card will be dealt.

This game will have its players have seven cards, four faced upward and three downward cards. At the end of the game, the player with the best poker hand gets to win the pot.

Others

Aside from the aforementioned, there are more types of poker that players can enjoy. With that, we highly suggest that players explore the game selection of online casinos that have more than 20 poker games to choose from. By doing so, players are able to test their luck and their best strategies to win their chosen games.